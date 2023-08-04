Talentheads bolsters growth with new hires and promotions

A North East talent acquisition consultancy is going from strength to strength with a number of internal promotions and external appointments.

Talentheads, based in Morpeth, has promoted three staff members and hired five new people after rapid growth over the past 12 months.

Launched by experienced recruiter Sam Spoors in 2020, Talentheads relocated to larger offices in Northumberland at the end of 2022 to house its growing workforce.

Internally, existing team members Lesley Gordon, Alison Jobson and Judith Armatage have been promoted to head up their own departments, including customer excellence and learning, developing talent and supporting the daily direction of all accounts.

Sam said: “All the ladies have had an amazing impact on our growing business, and live and breathe our values of brave, community and legacy.”

Meanwhile, there has been a number of new starters since the beginning of the year, including Chloe Hills and Hannah Mueller who have joined as talent partners, Owen Potts as a talent engagement advisor and Laura Barker who is the new lead talent and learning partner. The new hires are on hand to offer Talentheads clients support to recruit the right staff at the right time to grow businesses across the region, the rest of the UK and the world.

Another new starter is Kelly Sheldon who joined the company in January in the role of office support, which is incredibly varied – something Kelly enjoys. As well as providing assistance to Sam and the senior leadership team, Kelly is on hand to help the recent new hires in their induction.

Kelly, who has 10 years of experience working in the recruitment industry, was interested in joining Talentheads after being inspired by the firm’s approach to the industry. She said: “I was attracted by the energy, enthusiasm and passion of everyone in the team. It felt like a place I could fit into well personally and professionally and contribute meaningfully to.”

She added: “I love working in a team that embraces innovation and strives to be the best at what we do every single day. The journey of success and growth that the Talentheads team and management are embarking on is very inspiring.”

Sam added: “It is so rewarding to be able to make three promotions and hire seven new people so far this year. I can’t wait to see the impact all of them make in their new roles.

“If the business continues to grow in the way we are anticipating, we will be hiring even more staff this year. We are already ahead of our growth plans due to organic growth.”

Sam recently won the Entrepreneur of the Year at the North East England Chamber of Commerce awards. Speaking of this incredible win, she said: “I was absolutely delighted to receive the award in the presence of so many inspiring and prestigious individuals and businesses.

“The Talentheads team were all there on the evening too – which made the acknowledgement even more powerful. This is a real career highlight for me and something that further supports our passion for our purpose to disrupt the external recruitment industry for communities and generations to come.”

For more information on Talentheads and its range of services, visit talentheads.co.uk

