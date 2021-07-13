A LONDON-based property company has opened a new base in Newcastle.

Tandem Property Asset Management has expanded its regional presence into the north east through a new office in Hoults Yard, Byker.

The company was launched in 2017 and already has offices in London, Birmingham and Leeds. It has a 40-strong team of property managers and asset managers, with divisions in property finance and destination marketing, and its portfolio of managed assets include The Riverwalk in Durham and The Department and Circus in Liverpool.

Associate Partner Adam Hall is heading up the Newcastle office and said: “We’re delighted to be joining the dynamic business community at Hoults Yard as we expand our regional office network to include Newcastle. We believe this is the perfect location from which to expand our leading independent real estate business and deliver a unique service to our regional and national clients.”

Durham-based Adam has worked for Tandem since 2019 and was joined in the region by Property Manager Anna Greenwood, who is from Newcastle, late last year. Chartered Surveyor Adam has been working in the property sector since completing an MSc in real estate management and commercial property at Northumbria University in 2011.

“We have a really strong pipeline of work in the region and we’re confident that will continue. Our ambition is to grow the team here in Newcastle and we’re actively recruiting at present,” Adam said.

“Nationally many of our clients are in acquisition mode as we come out of Covid, and regionally there’s no doubt the Government’s levelling-up agenda is helping. We’re delighted to be advising Durham County Council following its successful bids under the Future High Street Fund and Stronger Town Fund,” he added.

Tandem manages 473 office, retail and leisure properties, with more than 2,200 tenants. It also oversees a rental income collection of £183m and manages 81 service charge accounts with a budget spend of £14.6m.

Hoults Yard is owned and run by business centre operator HyHubs, which also runs Haylofts in Haymarket and Hypoint in Gateshead. Hyhubs MD Charlie Hoult said: “We’re really happy Tandem chose Hoults Yard where they will rub shoulders with an eclectic mix of great businesses. Tandem joins a list of forward thinking property firms in landscape design, furniture supply, office fit-out and others. Collaboration and sharing ideas are the crux of what makes the Yard such an inspiring and innovative place and we’re delighted to welcome Adam and Anna to the family.”

For more information on tandem, go to www.tandem-property.com