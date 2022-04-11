Clive Owen LLP, chartered accountants and business advisers, has appointed David Baggaley as a fifth Tax Partner at the rapidly growing firm.

David joins the firm, which has offices in Darlington, Durham, Middlesbrough, and York, from EY where he was an associate partner leading the private tax team in the North East and Yorkshire providing tax advice to both corporates and individuals.

A chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser with many years’ experience in UK taxation, David spent time on secondment to EY’s offices in Bangalore, India and Edinburgh gaining valuable knowledge. He also has a keen focus on business development through networking.

Across the four offices currently, the firm now employs 117 people. The Clive Owen tax team has four tax partners, nine fully qualified chartered tax advisers and four trainee-chartered tax advisers, within the 17 strong team, making it one of the largest independent tax teams in the region. In addition, further appointments are set to be made in the coming months to add further depth to the tax team.

Growth is something very much on the agenda for the firm. It opened its fourth office on Riverside Park in Middlesbrough earlier this year with a 20-strong team at the 3,000 square foot site. The new office will provide more space to grow the business across the Tees Valley where it already has a significant number of existing clients and an appetite to develop further.

David Baggaley said: “I am very pleased to be joining such a well-respected firm as Clive Owen. The firm has an entrepreneurial client base which I know I will very much enjoy working with.

“It is a very exciting time for Tees Valley with Freeport status and the Treasury and other Government departments which are relocating part of their functions to Darlington. Clive Owen is very well placed to take advantage of the resurgence of the area, and I am looking forward to playing my part in this.”

Gary Ellis, managing partner said: “David is an exceptional appointment who will further strengthen our excellent tax team. The firm has won a significant amount of new client work and seen an increase in demand from existing clients for tax advisory projects including re-organisations, R&D tax relief claims, and inheritance tax advice and a tax partner of his calibre will help support the firm as we drive further growth.

“I’m delighted to welcome David to the Clive Owen team at such an exciting juncture for us. His expertise and experience will be an asset as we develop the partnership going forwards”