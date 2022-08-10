Taxi Butler participates in the

Australian Taxi Industry Association 2022

on 15-18 August 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 10 August 2022: Taxi Butler, the global leader in B2B taxi booking devices for hotels, bars and restaurants, announces its participation at the Australian Taxi Industry Association (ATIA) 2022 on Monday, 15-18 August. Taxi Butler is unveiling the new ‘Taxi Butler QR‘ and will showcase its latest taxi booking device, the ‘Taxi Butler PRO 3‘. The event will occur at the Mantra on View Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

As the premier event for the Australian taxi industry, the ATIA provides an excellent platform for showcasing new products, understanding market challenges, and connecting the industry. Taxi Butler will exhibit its innovative taxi booking device, Taxi Butler PRO 3, that generates more advanced taxi bookings from venues. Launched in 2021, it has gained much traction in the global taxi industry. Taxi Butler will also unveil their latest innovation, the ‘Taxi Butler QR‘. It’s the next-generation approach to automating taxi bookings for local taxi fleets from venues. It provides a seamless taxi booking experience for customers inside venues like hotels, bars and restaurants with a ready-made web interface, without downloading an app or signing up for anything.

Regarding the participation, Slavina Paleva, Head of Global Expansion, stated, “We are excited to meet our customers and partners in Australia after two years. Since the pandemic, the Australian taxi industry has endured several challenges and has bounced back, adapting to the new normal. The team at Taxi Butler is continuously looking for unique ways to facilitate the connection between taxi companies, venues and passengers, it’s the foundation of everything we do. As part of Taxi Butler’s vision, the new ‘Taxi Butler QR’ and ‘Taxi Butler PRO 3’ are new initiatives that will connect people to themselves and others.

Emphasising the products Taxi Butler is exhibiting at the event, she adds, “At the event, we are unveiling Taxi Butler QR and showcasing the innovative taxi booking device, Taxi Butler PRO 3. Built on Taxi Butler technology, the new ‘Taxi Butler QR’ provides a super-easy way for people to book taxis with the local fleet from anywhere inside a venue. With more than 50 million trips made using Taxi Butler’s, our technology has enabled taxi companies to generate more bookings, improve their automation rates and optimise their call centre costs for almost a decade.”

About Taxi Butler

Taxi Butler develops a unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices and services to make ordering a taxi effortless for venues like hotels, bars, and restaurants and place bookings directly with your fleet. Trusted by 750+ taxi fleets globally and already generating 50+ million rides and counting, Taxi Butlers has helped reduce the call centre costs for its customers, increase their revenue and bookings, and make life more convenient for venues.