Taxi Butler participates in

The Transportation Alliance’s (TTA’s)

104th Annual Convention & Expo, Mobilize 2022

Taxi Butler, the global leader in B2B taxi booking solutions for hotels, bars and restaurants, announces its participation as an exhibitor at The Transportation Alliance’s (TTA’s) 104th Annual Convention & Expo, Mobilize 2022. The event is from October 31st to November 2nd, 2022, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. At this event, Taxi Butler will showcase and demonstrate its purpose-made one-click taxi booking devices and exhibit its latest and most advanced device, the Taxi Butler PRO.

Launched in 2021, Taxi Butler PRO has gained a tremendous reputation in the global taxi industry. This touchscreen taxi booking device allows venues like hotels, bars and restaurants to book taxis with local taxi fleets at the press of a button. The Taxi Butler has a 5″ touchscreen and is Wi-Fi enabled. Taxi Butler PRO comes fully equipped with Live Price Estimations, instant and pre-booking capabilities, Smart Destination Suggestions, and the ability for passengers to track their taxis using a QR code. Venues can add passenger details like their name and phone number, and the staff can also choose from an unlimited number of taxi types configured by taxi companies.

Talking about the participation, Laurence Docherty, Sales Manager at Taxi Butler, said, “We are excited to showcase the Taxi Butler PRO. From the sleek and smart design of Taxi Butler itself to the quality stats communicated to your team on the Management Portal, these devices have gained an immense reputation in the global taxi industry, particularly across the United States. At Taxi Butler, we always look for new ways to connect taxi fleets more closely to their passengers. Join us at booth 410, to catch up with our Co-founder Steven. He is excited to connect with you and explain how these devices can help fleet owners generate more automated taxi bookings.”

The Taxi Butler PRO is an advanced taxi booking device with a touchscreen. It has additional booking options like pre-booking destinations and passenger details.

Taxi Butlers are built for taxi companies and designed around the needs of venues and passengers, facilitating the connection between taxi companies, venues and passengers. It is the foundation of everything they do. Taxi Butler recently celebrated ’50 million taxis booked’ with their one-click taxi booking devices. The technology has enabled taxi fleets working with Taxi Butler to increase their market share, growth, revenue, and automation. Alongside its usability and simplicity, this taxi booking device saves time, gets more customers, reduces the pressure on the call centre, and brings in significant customer loyalty, making it an easy and pleasant way for passengers to start their journey.

Attracting an array of world-class technology and services providers, the event offers the latest on dispatching platforms, routing systems, insurance, vehicles, call centres, back-office operations and more to further advance the business of the private passenger transportation industry in the US. It offers the chance to all industry vendors to showcase their products to fleet operators in person and create one-on-one business connections.

About Taxi Butler

Taxi Butler develops a unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices and services to make ordering a taxi effortless for venues like hotels, bars, restaurants, and place bookings directly with your fleet. Trusted by 750+ taxi fleets globally and already generating 50+ million rides and counting, Taxi Butlers has helped reduce the call centre costs for its customers, increase their revenue and bookings, and make life more convenient for venues.

Media Contact

Mahima Tamang Shrestha

pr@butlerunited.com