TAXI! – Farizon announces 1,000-unit order for new SV model

Hong Kong taxi firm places 1,000-van order for new Farizon SV taxi model

Seven-seat taxi offers passengers comfort, space and generous luggage capacity

Hidden B-pillar and lower 408mm cabin step allows for easier ingress and egress

Five- and six-seater SV Combi combines cargo carrying abilities with space for passengers

Range of up to 370km for the taxi and 319km for the Combi; 20%-80% top-up in just 30 minutes

18 August 2025: Farizon has unveiled two new variants of its new born-electric SV large van: a large-capacity taxi; and a multi-passenger Combi. Launched at the recent Hong Kong Auto Expo and initially available in the Chinese market only, the two new variants highlight the inherent adaptability of the SV’s GXA-M platform.

Farizon SV taxi

Farizon announced that the first customer for the SV taxi – Big Bee taxi which operates in Hong Kong – has placed an order for 1,000 units. The new seven-seat model has been designed to offer passengers comfort, space and plenty of room for luggage.

The SV taxi’s power sliding side-door provides a 900mm opening, which compares favourably to many high-end MPVs, and in combination with the van’s hidden B-pillar and lower 408mm cabin step, it allows for easier and faster entry and exit for passengers. At the rear, the taxi’s double doors open to leave a 1780mm wide loading aperture, and an enormous 630 litres luggage capacity, which can easily accommodate six large 20-inch suitcases.

Inside is seating for seven passengers across three rows of seats. They benefit from a 1340mm cabin height, while the wide central aisle of the second row leaves enough room for third-row passengers to easily and quickly locate their seats. The interior has been designed for passenger convenience, with cupholders, a multi-function storage box and USB Type-C charging ports located in each row.

Farizon SV Combi

Designed for fleets and operators who need to transport people and a large amount of kit, the Farizon SV Combi delivers a mix of cargo carrying abilities and space for passengers. It can be configured with five or six seats. An ultra-low platform height of 520mm and the SV’s hidden B-pillar design helps to create a more user-friendly experience for passengers. Cargo space in L1 variants, with a length of 5 metres, stands at 3.8 m3; the L2 variants, which are 5.5 metres long, offer 5 m3 of space for luggage.

Farizon SV platform

The two new models harness the expansive potential offered by Farizon’s GXA-M platform. This features an innovative use of Cell-to-Pack (CTP-S) battery technology, which connects individual battery cells directly to the battery pack, rather than relying on individual modules. The result is body rigidity that is improved by 20 per cent compared to conventional battery module packaging configurations. With a range of up to 370km for the taxi and 319km for the Combi, and a 20%-80% top-up possible in just 30 minutes, the new Farizon SV offers users convenience and reduced charging times.

While the new Farizon SV taxi and Combi variants are currently available only in the Chinese market, the company will continue to assess opportunities for them in other global markets as it progresses its roll-out of the SV panel van in export markets around the world.