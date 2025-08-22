The Zambezi Defender produced by Oshe Automotive serves as the official course car for the Silverstone Festival 2025

The unique African-inspired luxury vehicle will be the main attraction throughout the world’s biggest

historic motorsport event as Formula 1 observes its 75th anniversary at the British motorsport home.

Northamptonshire, UK – August 15, 2025 – The renowned manufacturer of bespoke luxury vehicles Oshe Automotive announced today that their exceptional Zambezi Defender will feature as the official course car for Silverstone Festival 2025. The unique vehicle will lead the celebrations throughout the three-day event (August 22-24) during what is considered the world’s biggest historic motorsport weekend.

The Silverstone Festival 2025 celebrates its 75th anniversary of Formula 1 racing because the first F1 competition took place at Silverstone in 1950. The choice of Oshe Zambezi Defender as course car perfectly unites British motorsport traditions with African luxury design elements.

Redefining Automotive Excellence

The Zambezi Defender stands as a masterpiece of bespoke engineering which requires 3,000 hours of precise craftsmanship for its construction. The 4-seat pickup maintains both off-road performance and on-road sophistication through its foundation on Defender 110 yet it exists as a complete reconstruction.

The selection of our Zambezi Defender as course car for Silverstone Festival makes David Lane the Founder of Oshe Automotive feel “absolutely thrilled.” The Zambezi Defender represents the core values of our brand because it offers adventure along with luxury and a distinctive cool factor. The entire Oshe team feels thrilled about watching their vehicle lead Silverstone Festival festivities at British motorsport’s home during this historic anniversary year.

African Soul Meets British Heritage

The Zambezi Defender stands out through its genuine African roots. The interior of each vehicle contains African wood selections including Acacia and Zebrano together with Ndebele art hand-painted by Oshe’s Limpopo reserve resident artist Anna Selomo on the control plate. The combination of cultural authenticity with advanced engineering makes this automotive experience one-of-a-kind.

The vehicle’s impressive specifications include:

6.2-litre V8 engine produces exceptional performance

Tractive electronic controlled suspension delivers superior handling

AP Racing brakes ensure maximum stopping power

Heated Muirhead leather seats provide luxurious comfort

Audison and Morel sound system offers premium audio

Audison and Morel sound system offers premium audio F1-specification wire harnesses for reliability

8-speed automatic gearbox for smooth power delivery

Perfect Partnership for Historic Celebration

The Silverstone Festival 2025 will be the most outstanding event to date because it will present 30 hours of track action along with historic F1 cars from all 34 world champions and three nights of live music and diverse family entertainment. The festival draws worldwide motorsport fans who want to see legendary racing vehicles perform at the British Grand Prix track that has hosted the event since 1950.

Exclusivity and Customisation

The Oshe philosophy guides the Zambezi Defender toward complete customization because customers can select their preferred paint colors along with interior leather choices and fit-out configurations. Each vehicle from the collection offers pickup and wagon body styles and soft-top roof options that result in personalized vehicles matching their owners’ unique tastes.

The Zambezi Defender course car will offer festival participants several viewing opportunities during weekend racing activities that include practice sessions and qualifying runs and main competition events.