North-East business Blueline Taxis will be supporting the region’s health services by providing an efficient transport system available to anyone who has an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blueline’s service will run from vaccination centres set up across the region, where the taxi firm will assemble rolling ranks in and out of facilities so people can easily and safely travel from home to the site, to receive their vaccination.

The transport offering is designed to reduce congestion and delays at the vaccination sites, enable those who struggle with transport to get the vaccine, and keep them as safe as possible by using a COVID-safe service.

Blueline Taxis has committed its entire fleet to the programme to enable anyone who needs transport to an appointment to receive it. Special subsidised rates will be in place to keep costs at a minimum for passengers.

The taxi firm were asked to provide the transport service on the back of the measures the company has taken to reduce the risk of infection within their cars, including the installation of partitions between drivers and passengers.

Rich Hall, Commercial Director at Blueline said: “We are honoured to be working with our local health services to provide dedicated transport for anyone booked in to receive a vaccine. We understand the difficulties many people face in getting from place to place, and we are happy to help those in need access this life-saving service.

“The dedication of our drivers to this cause is amazing and it means we are able to make sure that there will always be a taxi available to anyone who needs it during this roll-out. The safety of our passengers is our priority and by ensuring the vaccination programme can run smoothly and efficiently, we hope to see the region moving again as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has received a letter inviting them to be vaccinated can call Blueline Taxis, stating their appointment location and time, on 0191 262 6666 to book transport.