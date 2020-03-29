Mackie Motors in Brechin delivers fully electric MG ZS EV to nearby cab firm, Tayport Taxis

MG ZS EV becomes operator’s first electric vehicle, with taxi customers benefiting from the car’s spacious design, smooth ride and advanced technological features

Adopting MG ZS EV is the ideal way for SMEs to turn to zero emissions motoring

London, 23rd March 2020 – Mackie Motors in Brechin has become the latest MG Motor UK franchised dealer to deliver zero-emissions motoring to a local business, following the handover of an MG ZS EV to North Fife-based Tayport Taxis.

Offering exceptional value for money without compromising on quality, specification or practicality, the firm’s new all-electric MG will be put to use on journeys in and around the village and neighbouring Dundee area. MG ZS EV is the first electric vehicle to join the Tayport Taxi fleet, with the compact SUV’s affordability and low running costs a key motivator for the company’s purchase.

David Bayne, owner of Tayport Taxis, said: “Adding an MG ZS EV to our taxi fleet is the first step in our transition to operating a zero-emissions fleet. The car is one of the best-priced electric vehicles on the road and its spacious, well-designed interior and comfortable ride is sure to make it a popular vehicle among our passengers. Offering customers the very best service is key to our success and the ability to ensure that they will reach their destination safely and quickly is vital. The satellite navigation and MG Pilot safety systems fitted as standard in the ZS EV allow us to deliver this with consistency.”

Kevin Mackie, Managing Director of Mackie Motors, said: “The launch of the MG ZS EV last summer has proved to be incredibly successful. Sales have been driven by the growing consumer and business appetite for electric vehicles and the real affordability of ZS EV when compared to other plug-in cars on the market is exceptional. We’re delighted to work with all of our customers to showcase the exciting benefits of zero-emissions motoring and look forward to welcoming further plug-in MG models in the coming months.”

The first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car, MG ZS EV offers buyers a highly attractive combination of space, style and specification. With a generous WLTP-approved range of 163 miles and rapid charge capability keeping customers out on the road for longer, ZS EV offers zero-emissions motoring to keep up with busy and varied lifestyles. Business and fleet buyers looking to get behind the wheel of an electric MG can visit their local MG dealer or contact MG’s National Fleet Manager, Geraint Isaac on 07442 862895.