Luxury award-winning wedding and event venue, Northside Farm, is launching its first ever ‘pop-up’ tea shop to the public throughout the winter months with a variety of themed afternoon tea experiences.

The award-winning Northumberland barn venue is running the events to welcome more guests to visit the venue between hosting its exclusive wedding bookings.

Kicking off with Afternoon Tea in the Barn from November 19, the high tea’s will include a selection of delicate finger sandwiches, savoury treats, scones and cakes supplied by local independent business Cakeability, and can be adapted for vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free or gluten-free alternatives in conjunction with plant-based supplier Made with Love and Plants.

Olivia Lockey, owner of Northside Farm, said: “Launching the pop-up afternoon tea’s feels like the perfect way to welcome more visitors to Northside Farm and is already gaining a lot of enquiries and bookings. If its demand continues, we will look to extend our offering into the New Year with lots more fun and creative ways to enjoy an afternoon tea.

“By introducing this new offering, we are also able to enter more catering partnerships with a host of local suppliers supporting their businesses as we continue to grow.”

Northside Farm is kicking off its first themed offering with a fantastically festive Christmas afternoon tea serving sandwiches including treats such as brie and cranberry, turkey and stuffing sandwiches, Stollen and mince pies.

And for kids, it’s also launching a weekly winter wonderland afternoon tea with a chance to visit to Santa in his Grotto in the circular gin gang followed by turkey and cheese sandwiches, hot chocolate or milk, scones and cupcakes with gingerbread biscuit decorating afterwards in the barn.

Olivia added: “The barn in winter looks so magical with soft lighting, dramatic skylines, cosy blankets and roaring log fires so is bound to get everyone in the Christmas mood and a great way for family and friends to take time out and just be together after a taxing couple of years, in beautiful surroundings.”

Afternoon tea will be served in the floor-to-ceiling glass fronted barn with flagstone floor and exposed beams, with adjoining bar surrounded by the picturesque Northumberland countryside.

All children’s afternoon tea and Christmas tea must be accompanied by a paying adult and time slots are available to book by visiting https://tinyurl.com/54ap49v7 or email info@northsidefarm.co.uk

The tea costs £20/adult and £15/child under 12.

Situated just ten miles west of Newcastle city centre Northside Farm was established in 2012 as a luxury glamping site with timber wigwams and onsite facilities. Since converting their barn, circular gin gang, courtyard and gardens by hand, the owners have enjoyed steady success after opening its doors as a luxury rustic wedding venue in 2016 which accommodates up to 150 seated guests and over 200 evening guests.