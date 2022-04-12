COMPANIES across Teesside have come together to raise £20,000 for a local hospice.

Members of staff from Durata UK, Signal Telecom, Petch Solutions, among others, have collectively raised £10,000 for Butterwick Hospice Care, which will be matched by The Keys nightclub, in Yarm, for a grand total of £20,000.

Elaine Dunning, Business Development Executive for Butterwick Hospice Care, said: “The support of our local business community is of the utmost importance to the future of the hospice.

“On behalf of all the patients and families that they’ve helped, I want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to all the businesses involved.”

The businesses pitched in as part of the Butterwick Corporate Challenge, which challenged long-standing supporters to raise as much money as possible.

John McGee, Director of Durata UK, wanted to raise £3,000 with a 500-mile virtual cycle ride over five days. But disaster struck three days in when John injured his knee and was unable to continue.

Rather than let the challenge fail, John’s colleagues rallied round to complete the ride in his stead, breaking the fundraising target to finish at £3,295.

John said: “I love cycling, and I love helping the Butterwick. They asked if I could help, and I thought, yeah, I can do this. Hurting my knee wasn’t in the plan, but I’m really proud that the team has jumped in to finish on my behalf.”

John’s fellow director and wife Alison McGee, who jumped on the bike when John couldn’t, added: “It’s been hard but remembering that it’s all for the Butterwick keeps you pedalling. It’s a fantastic charity. They give people their dignity at the end.”

Staff at Signal Telecom, in Stokesley, undertook a 21-mile pier-to-pier trek, from Saltburn to Whitby, which they completed in just over seven hours.

The team burned more than 3,000 calories each on the walk, which they recovered with a hard-earned fish and chip dinner – picking up another donation of £50 from the restaurant!

Marketing Executive, Jordan Discroll, said: “Butterwick is a charity close to our hearts. The walk was a huge challenge for all of us. It was hard-going at times, but it was undeniably a beautiful route, and we’re very proud to have done it successfully, and raised so much for the charity.”

The Signal team also beat their fundraising target, earning £2,190 for the hospice.

Together the two firms plus other local businesses raised a huge £10,000, which The Keys has pledged to match.

Vicky Powell, owner of The Keys in Yarm, said: “2022 is the tenth anniversary of Cleveland Cable and The Keys supporting Butterwick Hospice Care, so when we were given the opportunity to match fund their Corporate Challenge, we thought it would be a really good way to celebrate that milestone.

“We see the Hospice as an integral part of our local community and are proud to support them as partners, helping to continue the amazing work that they do. We understand the effort that goes into raising funds and this challenge seemed like a fantastic way to get businesses involved.

“We would like to congratulate all of the participants for their amazing efforts, it has been brilliant to see local companies coming together to raise vital funds for the hospice.”