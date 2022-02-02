Residents and staff at Green Lodge Care Home in Billingham have come together to celebrate Christina Taylor 100th birthday.

Christina, born in 1922, spent her birthday reminiscing with staff about her full and adventurous life. At the age of 18, she joined the army where she endured 6 months at sea and later on ventured over to Africa where she met her husband. Years later she returned home with her son, Peter, and found a new career as a nursery nurse.

Green Lodge, part of Orchard Care Homes, offers residential, dementia and short-term respite care and has been home to Christina since December 2021

Staff organised a spectacular day for Christina to celebrate her very special birthday where everyone enjoyed a delicious cake baked by the home’s chef. She also received bouquets of flowers, lots of gifts and an abundance of thoughtfully written cards, including one from the Queen. She commented, “It’s been wonderful to be treated like a princess on my 100th Birthday. My top tip to live to 100 years old is to travel the world and tell yourself you can do anything that you put your mind to.”

Christina was delighted to be able to spend time with her son and friends throughout the day and she even received a visit from St Columbus Church who sang to her from her window.

Debbie Burnett, Home Manager said, “Christina is admired so much throughout the home and we are honoured to have marked such a special occasion with her. Her infectious smile was lovely to see and we hope she enjoyed it as much as we did.”