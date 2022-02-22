The shopping centre in the heart of Stockton-on-Tees are installing three doggy hydration stations at Wellington Square so that their canine customers can enjoy a drink when they visit!

Celebrate the launch of the hydration stations the centre team are hosting a Puppy Paw-ty on Saturday 12th March from 11am to 2pm and giving 25 pooches the chance to join the ‘woof pack’ at the party.

If your best friend has paws and you want to nominate them for a VIP (Very Important Pooch) place at the party table head over to Wellington Square facebook page (@WellingtonShops) and share a photo of your dog and the reason why they are paw-some!

The Puppy Paw-ty will include a doggy play area with a ball pond and agility course, plus plenty of dog-friendly cakes and treats to enjoy and take home.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager, said “As a dog owner I love it when I visit places and they have thought about the experience for our canine companions too, which is what made me decide to install the doggy hydration stations in Wellington Square.”

“And what better way to celebrated the launch of the hydration stations than having a party especially for dogs here in the centre. After all they are the ones that will be using the stations.”

For more details about the Doggy Hydration Stations and Pups Paw-ty visit the centres’ website www.wellingtonshops.co.uk.