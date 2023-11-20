Teesside Homebuilder Celebrates 4th Anniversary

A Teesside-based housebuilder that has invested heavily in the region, its people, and the local community is celebrating an amazing four-year anniversary.

Miller Homes Teesside, part of Miller Homes UK that has been established as a housebuilder for almost 90 years, was formed in 2019 to facilitate specific growth plans in the area which is nestled between the housebuilder’s other regions of North East and Yorkshire.

Mark Bayliss, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside commented; “I have been proud to be part of this team since the beginning and to see the wonderful impact that we have had on the region has been very special.

“We’ve brought over 1,000 new homes to the region and worked with lots of community organisations to support their activities, as well as helping local people join our team to begin or further their careers with us.”

During the four years, a number of team members have been promoted to more senior roles, along with four senior members promoted to director level roles within the business. In addition, apprentices at all levels, have been successfully integrated into the Teesside team, which has a culture of supporting all members to flourish and excel in their individual roles.

“2023 has been another great year – we’ve opened our new development and show home at Pearwood Gardens in Eaglescliffe, plus two new show homes at Portside Village and Rowan Park in Middlesbrough – and hosted events to help Teesside buyers on their homebuying journey whether they are buying for the first time or simply moving on. We have also been proud to have completed a number educational visits to schools close to our developments to continue our community support programme.

“Our plans for the future look very exciting with a number of new developments planned for 2024/early 2025 and team member recruitment in key areas to facilitate the delivery of those developments.

“It’s an honour to work with such a great team and I’m looking forward to our ongoing success together,” said Mark.

Information about all developments and housetypes built by the Miller Homes Teesside team can be found by visiting, https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx