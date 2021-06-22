Volunteer litter pickers from Teesside Park recently joined the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean in a bid to help tidy up Stockton-on-Tees.

A team of three volunteers joined forces on Sunday 6th June and Sunday 13th June for two community litter picks. The first saw the team conquer the stretch from Teesside Park to Acklam Road, Thornaby, while the second took place along the Tees Barrage.

Through their combined efforts, Laura Knott, Kelly McAvoy and Jane West from the Teesside Park team collected a total of 63 bags of rubbish over the two days. Items of rubbish included a three-legged chair, carpet tiles, a dolls head and a fishing rod.

The team were also supported by Thornaby Community Litter Project (TCLP) who sourced special bin bags for the activity and disposed of their rubbish.

Catherine Furlong, centre director at Teesside Park, said: “We’re really proud to be participating in this year’s Great British Spring Clean, joining thousands of people across the UK to clear litter from our streets, parks and benches. Our team has done an amazing job helping to tidy up the area and give back to the community.”

TCLP organises weekly litter picking events, details of which can be found on its social media platforms.