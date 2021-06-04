A Teesside-based utilities group has been revealed as the one of the best companies to work for in the region, the industry and the country.

Everflow Group, which has sites in Wynyard and Warwickshire, was named as the 3rd best utilities firm and 18th best North East place to work in the Best Companies to Work For rankings, released last month.

The group, which comprises business water retailer Everflow Water and utilities software provider Everflow Tech, was also revealed as the 60th best mid-sized company in the UK.

The rankings were collated by Best Companies, an organisation that specialises in measuring workforce engagement.

Chief executive Josh Gill, who set up Everflow in 2015, said: “This award means the world to me as one of my key aims when starting out was to create a workplace where people were happy to spend their time.

“It means so much to know we’re succeeding. We employ nearly 80 people and at the end of last year, I expected our employee net promoter score (a metric to assess employee satisfaction) to have declined due to the upheaval Covid brought, but it had actually gone up to +77.

“Anything over 60 is classed as world-leading, so our Best Companies rankings are the icing on the cake.”

Head of Talent Leeanne Hedley added: “Our approach is simple; we value each employee and their opinions, and recognise that they need to enjoy their job to be good at it.

“This has really paid off for both management and the rest of the team, and it’s so rewarding to see everyone’s efforts rewarded in this way.”

Everflow Water was launched in 2015, after Josh saw a gap in the market for an ethical water retailer which could utilise technology to operate efficiently. Everflow Tech was created in 2018 as a retail sales, billing and customer management platform.

Since then, the group has become the fastest-growing water retailer in the market, and came third in the FT1000, the Financial Times’ annual list of the most promising businesses, earlier this year.

