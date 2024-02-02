Texan philanthropists appointed Honorary Fellows of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is delighted to announce the appointment of Susan and Dan Boggio as its eleventh and twelfth Honorary Fellows. The award is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Centre and/or the protection of animals.

Susan and Dan follow a distinguished, select group of Honorary Fellows, which include the Nobel Laureate for Literature, Professor J. M. Coetzee, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester, Professor Joy Carter, and the late multi-Emmy award winning television personality, philanthropist, and educational pioneer, Bob Barker. An Honorary Fellowship is the highest award that the Centre can bestow.

Susan and Dan Boggio focus their philanthropic endeavours towards helping children, animals, and those most in need. Susan has been Board Chair of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF-USA Southwest Region, Founding Board member-UNICEF International Council, Board-BARC animal Foundation, and member of the anti-human trafficking Houston 20. They founded the Susan and Dan Boggio Fund for UNICEF, the focus of which includes education, children with disabilities, and child trafficking.

Susan and Dan’s many honours include the UNICEF Helenka Panteleoni Global Humanitarian award, Interfaith Ministries’ For All Humanity Award, and the Melcher Humanitarian Award. Exceptionally, they have a girls’ school building named in their honour outside Calcutta, India.

Director of the Centre, the Revd Professor Andrew Linzey commented:

“Susan and Dan are fantastic champions for animals and have admirably committed their lives to the relief of suffering of the weak and vulnerable, both animals and humans.

“Their stupendous achievements are remarkable and wholly deserving of recognition.”

ABOUT THE OXFORD CENTRE FOR ANIMAL ETHICS

The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics is an independent centre devoted to pioneering ethical perspectives on animals through research, teaching, and publication. See www.oxfordanimalethics.com.

Web: www.oxfordanimalethics.com/home

Instagram: @oxfordanimalethics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@oxfordanimalethics

LinkedIn: Dr Clair Linzey – https://www.linkedin.com/in/clair-linzey-ab012272/