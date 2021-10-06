2018 Dowsetts Comet in Porsche Crayon Grey

Remarkable one-off designed by Ant Anstead and his team at Dowsetts Classic Cars

Offered at The NEC Classic Motor Show Saturday 13th – Sunday 14th November 2021

Silverstone Auctions return to The NEC Classic Motor Show for the 10th year as the official auction partner for this iconic classic car show event. This long-standing partnership has seen the auction house achieve outstanding results year after year.

The catalogue for Silverstone Auctions final sale of 2021 at the NEC is now open for early entries and they already have a number of exceptional classic cars confirmed including this 2018 Dowsetts Comet.

Having covered only 2,500 miles, the Comet is built around a steel spaceframe chassis which is clothed in GRP reinforced with Kevlar to create a shell that is strong yet light and is looking unique with classic lines of sports racers from the fifties and early sixties without becoming a pastiche of any one model.

Finished in Porsche Crayon Grey, the red quilted leather interior of this car reflects how thought about and special the car truly is. Full harnesses, white-faced dials, a Moto-Lita wheel, turned aluminium short-throw gear lever, satin-finished stainless details, and embossed leather – truly impressive.

This is a special opportunity to acquire a remarkable one-off designed car by Ant Anstead and his team at Dowsetts Classic Car Company. This is the new trading name of the company formerly known as Evanta; whose superbly built creations Silverstone Auctions have been privileged to sell in the past.

Gary Dunne Sales Controller for Silverstone Auctions added “We are delighted to be back as the official auction partner for this event and what a truly delightful and special example to be offered. We are now encouraging early entries, so don’t miss your chance to submit your car next to this remarkable Comet.”

The UK market leader classic car auction house are now inviting exceptional and quality consignments with a number of cars, motorcycles and automobilia already confirmed for the sale. You can view their rapidly growing lot lists on their website.

If you are interested in submitting your best of breed car, motorcycle or piece of automobilia, their team of experts can be contacted on 01926 691141or by email enquiries@silverstoneauctions.com.