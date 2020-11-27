Pirate Slots have been an integral part of the casino industry for ages. And they seem to encapsulate people’s imagination more than any other theme till date. Their dastardly deeds, a penchant for adventure, and brash lifestyle have inspired Hollywood for ages and the effect seems to have trickled down into the gambling industry. On that note, here is our list of the best pirate-themed video slots of all time.

Top Pirate-Themed Video Slots of All Time

Treasure Skyland – A very popular video slot from Microgaming, Treasure Skyland’s protagonists are a group of monkeys. The game features a ton of bonuses including random multipliers up to 4x, symbol-to-wild features, symbol upgrade features, and a win extending feature. The game’s highlight is the pick mechanics, which triggers up to 1,000x the current stake. Pirate’s Plenty – From the house of Red Tiger, Pirate’s Plenty revolves around the quest for treasure maps. And landing these maps randomly on the reels takes you on step closer to unlocking the Bonus Treasure Reel. The base game flaunts two wild features while the players must watch out for skull symbols, collecting six of which can pay up to 1,000x the current stake. Skulls Up – Skulls are a part of the pirate charm and play a key role in Quickspin’s innovative video slot. Landing them skull symbols anywhere on the reels increases your chances of triggering re-spins, while the title offers up to 1,944 active paylines. The Flaming Free Spins round is activated when three treasure chests appear on the screen. Thus, boosting your chances of winning. Boom Pirates – Designed by Foxium, boom Pirates adds a dash of excitement to the generic gameplay with the Wonderways mechanism that uncovers over 10,077,696 paylines. The in-game highlight is Mary’s Swashbuckling Attack that transforms the standard symbols into give-of-a-kind spins. Pixies vs. Pirates – The title flaunts a 6-reel 7-row grid with up to 725 paylines and four bonus features. Landing three game logo symbols anywhere on the reels activates the free spin round. Before starting a new round, players are asked to choose a squad and whichever side lands on the reels win. The game offers up to 11,664 winning combinations with multipliers and nudging wins. Pirate Gold – From the house of Pragmatic Play, Pirate Gold offers a massive potential for wins with minor, major, and mega jackpots on the cards. The game also flaunts a free spin round along with additional wilds and offers rewards up to 32,000x the current stake. 1429 Uncharted Seas – Designed by Thunderkick, the title offers one of the highest RTPs in its class along with a whole bunch of tantalizing features like Kraken-attacked pirate ship wilds and up to 50 free spins that are activated by landing up to five scatters in a single spin. The game flaunts a unique design mix with hand-drawn symbols and rampant use of the Olde English font on the treasure map.

