London, UK, 2020 – Everyone’s favorite creepy and kooky family is back in the ‘funny, outlandish, and completely iconic’ (Bella) animated feature film, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, arriving on Digital Download 17th February and on Blu-rayTM & DVD 2nd March 2020 from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The very first full-length animated film about the eccentric and unconventional family,

THE ADDAMS FAMILY on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital showcases the wonderfully weird world of the Addams family with a variety of exclusive bonus features not seen in theaters including deleted and extended scenes, an interactive charades game with Thing, behind-the-scenes footage, music lyric videos and more! Filled with wildly funny moments and a fresh take on the beloved characters created by Charles Addams, THE ADDAMS FAMILY celebrates the uniqueness of every family and delivers spooky fun all year long.

From directors Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Madagascar 3) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party,

“Thomas & Friends”), THE ADDAMS FAMILY boasts a star-studded voice cast including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, X-Men: Apocalypse), Charlize Theron (Long Shot,

Kubo and the Two Strings), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass, The 5th Wave), Finn Wolfhard (It,

“Stranger Things”), Nick Kroll (The Secret Life of Pets 2, Sing), music icon Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club) and Allison Janney (Minions, I, Tonya). THE ADDAMS FAMILY was recently nominated for two Annie Awards™ including “Best Character Design – Feature” and “Best Production Design – Feature.”

Get ready to snap your ﬁngers! The Addams Family is back in their ﬁrst animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Frighteningly funny and fresh THE ADDAMS FAMILY redeﬁnes what it means to be a good neighbour.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY TM & DVD:

Deleted and Extended Scenes*

Welcome to the Family* – In this combined Making of/Character Profiles, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of The Addams Family about how the film came about, the animation process and insight into the characters.

– In this combined Making of/Character Profiles, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of The Addams Family about how the film came about, the animation process and insight into the characters. Life of a Scene* – From black & white storyboards and layouts to animation and lighting, follow along with filmmakers as they bring to life a scene from the movie.

– From black & white storyboards and layouts to animation and lighting, follow along with filmmakers as they bring to life a scene from the movie. Charades with Thing* – There’s nothing quite like a game of Charades with your friends. But what happens when the person giving the clues isn’t exactly a person? What if he’s just… a hand? On talent day, stars of the film are invited to play Charades with Thing. Talent goes head-to-head, competing to see who can guess Thing’s clues. Graphics reveal the answers and keep score for each player.

– There’s nothing quite like a game of Charades with your friends. But what happens when the person giving the clues isn’t exactly a person? What if he’s just… a hand? On talent day, stars of the film are invited to play Charades with Thing. Talent goes head-to-head, competing to see who can guess Thing’s clues. Graphics reveal the answers and keep score for each player. Addams Family Throwback

“Haunted Heart” Lyric Video – performed by Christina Aguilera

performed by Christina Aguilera “My Family” Lyric Video – performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia & Snoop Dogg

* Never-before-seen bonus content

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeetTheAddams

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as “It” with Bette Midler and Allison Janney

Music By: Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

Music Supervisor: Chris Douridas

“My Family” Performed By : Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg

Film Editor: David Ian Salter, ACE

Executive Producers: Kevin Miserocchi, Andrew Mittman, Joe Earley, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth

Produced By: Gail Berman, p.g.a. , Conrad Vernon, p.g.a., Alex Schwartz , p.g.a., Alison O’ Brien

Based on Characters Created By: Charles Addams

Story By: Matt Lieberman and Erica Rivinoja and Conrad Vernon

Screenplay By: Matt Lieberman

Directed By: Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan

