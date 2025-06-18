The best car for family holidays revealed

CarGurus study names Hyundai Tucson as the top recommended car for family holidays

Poll of 2,000 parents revealed what they look for in a vehicle for family getaways

52% say their annual holiday habits influence car buying decisions, with three-quarters saying that they drive on holiday

Survey finds that reliability (52%), fuel efficiency (52%), and boot space (51%) are top priorities for a family holiday car

44% said they’d choose a petrol-powered car for a family holiday, with only 6% saying they’d go for electric

CarGurus has created a guide to the ‘Best Family Holiday Cars’ offering vehicle recommendations for all budgets

The best car for family holidays is the Hyundai Tucson, according to research.

CarGurus — a leading automotive marketplace in the U.K. to shop, buy, and sell used vehicles — commissioned a poll of 2,000 parents to reveal what they look for in a vehicle for family getaways, and this criteria was used to determine which models best meet these needs.

The research identified reliability (52%), fuel efficiency (52%), and boot space (51%) as the biggest priorities for a family holiday car. Family holiday drivers would opt for an SUV (25%), but large hatchbacks (14%), and mid-size hatchbacks (13%) also have their admirers.

The study found over half of British parents (52%) do or would factor their favourite types of holiday into their car-buying decision-making, with three-quarters of those polled saying they drive when on holiday.

A petrol-powered car would be the vehicle of choice, with 44% preferring this option, and just 6% would go electric. On average, those polled would spend around £21,000 on a family break-friendly car, with 22% revealing they’d pay between £15,000 and £24,999.

Based on the research, CarGurus determined that the Hyundai Tucson is the best car for family holidays.

The SUV was the top choice, offering the most wanted features – good boot space (up to 620 litres) and decent fuel economy of around 38mpg for petrol models, 46mpg for hybrids, and more still for the plug-in hybrid if regularly charged. It also offers a five-year unlimited mileage warranty from new and comes in on budget, with used variants for the latest generation starting from just over £15,000.

CarGurus has created a ‘Best Family Holiday Cars Guide’ offering vehicle recommendations and advice for all budgets.

Chris Knapman, editorial director for CarGurus UK, said: “Family holidays often mean long hours on the road, packed boots, and keeping everyone comfortable. With this in mind, the Hyundai Tucson stood out as a clear winner – it’s extremely practical, efficient, and many examples on the used market will still be covered by Hyundai’s generous five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

“Not only that, but the Tucson is a quiet and comfortable car to drive, making it ideal for covering long distances. That combination is perfect for families planning to holiday in the UK or travel further afield.”

Respondents said that they travel by car 384 miles for family holidays annually, including getting to the destination and during the break itself. Furthermore, 19% said they’d drive more than 600 miles during a typical year for holidaying alone. On average, those who use a car during vacations take two family holidays a year which involve driving.

Three-quarters (75%) of everyone polled noted they’re either ‘more likely’ or equally as likely to take a ‘driving holiday’ now than they had before. Meanwhile, 16% of those polled are aiming to drive abroad for a holiday before the year is out.

This year, 61% intend to travel somewhere in the UK by car for a staycation – and the Lake District, Cornwall, and Devon are the top places they plan to visit. The most popular family vacation options were found to be beach holidays (38%), villa or cottage rentals (34%), and staycations (33%).

When it comes to choosing a family-friendly holiday car, other key considerations include comfort for long journeys, climate control, and having built-in sat nav or GPS. Rear legroom, interior storage, and having a range of safety features such as lane departure and forward collision warnings are also important.

Commissioned by OnePoll, the research also found long car journeys with the family are something many of those polled enjoy – 49% said they like them, with just 16% disliking them.

In addition to the Tucson, CarGurus also recommends the latest Skoda Kodiaq as a family holiday car, which costs from about £35,000 as an alternative for those able or willing to pay a little more.

At the other end of the budget scale, the Suzuki S-Cross (£5,000 to £9,999 for the 2013-2020 model) and Toyota RAV4 (£10,000 to £14,999 for the 2012-2018 model) are also ideal options.

Chris Knapman added: “With SUVs typically offering good practicality, it’s no surprise to see this body style topping the list with holiday makers.

“What is perhaps more unexpected is that you can find used car models from under £10,000 that meet the other items on consumers’ wish lists, including the possibility of manufacturer-backed warranties for peace of mind.”

BEST USED CARS FOR HOLIDAYS:

Budget CarGurus recommendation £5,000 to £9,999 Suzuki S-Cross (2013 to 2020) £5,000 to £9,999 Toyota RAV4 (2012 to 2018) £15,000 to £19,999 Kia XCeed (2019 to present) £20,000 to £24,999 Hyundai Tucson (2021 to present) £25,000 to £29,999 Citroen C5 Aircross (2018 to present) £30,000 to £34,999 BMW X1 (2022 to present) £35,000 and upwards Skoda Kodiaq (2024 to present)

TOP 20 – WHAT PARENTS LOOK FOR IN A FAMILY-FRIENDLY CAR FOR HOLIDAYS:

Reliability Fuel efficiency Boot space Comfort for long journeys Air conditioning or climate zones Built-in GPS or sat-nav Rear legroom Interior storage Range of safety features (e.g., lane departure warnings, forward collision warning, and more) Cruise control Fold down back seats Durable and easy-to-clean interiors Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Roof rack or tow hitch compatibility TV screens in backseat headrests Isofix for the back seats Back seat charging access Self-driving capability Extra cup holders Third-row seating