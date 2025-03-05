The Best Family-Friendly Places for Tea in the North East Tonight

Finding a great spot for tea with the kids can sometimes be a challenge, but the North East of England is home to plenty of family-friendly restaurants that cater to all tastes. Whether you’re looking for a cozy atmosphere, a variety of food choices, or an interactive dining experience, here are some of the best places to visit tonight.

1. The Botanist – Newcastle upon Tyne

Located in the heart of Newcastle, The Botanist offers a magical dining experience with its unique decor and family-friendly atmosphere. The menu includes a variety of hearty dishes, and there’s a special kids’ menu to keep the little ones happy. The charming environment makes it a great choice for an enjoyable family evening out.

2. Stack – Newcastle upon Tyne

For a casual and relaxed dining experience, Stack on Pilgrim Street is a fantastic option. This food court-style venue offers a range of different food vendors, so even the fussiest eaters will find something they like. Communal seating allows the family to enjoy different meals together, from street food classics to comforting dishes.

3. Fat Hippo – Durham

If your family loves burgers, Fat Hippo Durham is a must-visit. This well-loved burger joint is known for its indulgent gourmet burgers, loaded fries, and tasty milkshakes. Their kids’ menu features smaller portions of their famous burgers, ensuring a satisfying meal for all ages.

4. Pizza Punks – Newcastle upon Tyne

For a fun and interactive meal, Pizza Punks on Grey Street is a brilliant choice. Kids (and adults) will love the ability to create their own pizza with unlimited toppings. The laid-back atmosphere and delicious wood-fired pizzas make it a great spot for a stress-free family dinner.

Enjoy a Family Tea Out Tonight!

Each of these places offers a welcoming environment, delicious food, and a relaxed setting where families can enjoy a lovely meal together. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or a variety of options, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to check their opening times and availability before heading out to ensure a smooth and enjoyable dining experience.

Where will you be heading for tea tonight?