Discovering Newcastle’s Hidden Bars: A Guide to Secret Drinking Spots

Newcastle upon Tyne is famous for its dynamic nightlife, but beyond its bustling clubs and well-known bars, a selection of secret and hidden venues offer a more intimate and unique experience. From underground cocktail bars to disguised speakeasies, these hidden gems provide an exclusive way to enjoy the city’s thriving drinks scene. Here’s a guide to Newcastle’s best-kept secrets.

Mother Mercy

Nestled in the historic Cloth Market, Mother Mercy is an underground cocktail bar that has gained national recognition as one of the UK’s top 50. With an emphasis on expertly crafted drinks and a sophisticated ambiance, this intimate venue is a must-visit for cocktail lovers looking for a refined night out.

Leave Me Alone Lisa

For those who enjoy a more laid-back and quirky setting, Leave Me Alone Lisa is the perfect hidden spot. Tucked away on Blandford Street, this dive bar specializes in tequila-based drinks and features a unique urban decor. With a secretive entrance, it feels like a true discovery when you step inside.

All Seeing Eye

Hidden within the Blackie Boy pub on Groat Market, All Seeing Eye is a stylish speakeasy-style bar that transports guests to the glamour of the art deco era. Accessed through a discreet entrance, this venue offers a carefully curated cocktail menu that makes it one of Newcastle’s top destinations for mixology enthusiasts.

WC Newcastle

One of the city’s most unusual hidden bars, WC Newcastle is located in a converted underground public toilet. Despite its unusual origins, this stylish wine and cocktail bar offers an elegant experience, complete with an extensive selection of fine wines and bespoke cocktails. The intimate setting makes it ideal for those looking for something a little different.

The Exchange

Situated in Eldon Square, The Exchange is a 1930s-themed speakeasy that embraces the charm of the Prohibition era. Featuring hidden doorways and a menu inspired by notorious gangsters, this bar offers a fun and immersive drinking experience that stands out in Newcastle’s nightlife scene.

The Wobbly Duck

Located in Old Eldon Square, The Wobbly Duck is a small yet characterful micropub that boasts an impressive selection of craft beers. Its relaxed and friendly atmosphere makes it a great hidden retreat from the city’s more energetic nightlife.

The Town Mouse

A true hidden gem, The Town Mouse is a basement ale house that offers an ever-changing selection of craft beers. With its cozy setting and knowledgeable staff, this venue is perfect for beer lovers looking to explore unique brews in an intimate space.

The Cluny

While not entirely hidden, The Cluny is a lesser-known treasure in Newcastle’s Ouseburn Valley. Combining a vibrant live music venue with a cozy pub and café, The Cluny offers an alternative to the typical city center bar scene, making it a great destination for those seeking live entertainment alongside quality drinks.

Conclusion

Newcastle’s hidden bars offer a thrilling adventure for those who enjoy discovering unique and exclusive venues. Whether you’re after craft cocktails, secret speakeasies, or underground ale houses, these venues promise a night out unlike any other. Next time you’re exploring Newcastle, why not step off the beaten path and uncover one of the city’s best-kept secrets?