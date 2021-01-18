London UK (05/01/21) – Elegant and erotic artwork thriller THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY, starring Claes Bang (The Square), Elizabeth Debicki (Vita & Virginia, Tenet), Donald Sutherland (TV’s “The Undoing”, “Trust”, The Hunger Games) and Mick Jagger is available to Download and Keep on February 22 From Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.



Charming and ambitious art critic, James Figueras (Claes Bang), has fallen from grace. He spends his days in Milan lecturing witless tourists about art history. His only glimmer of hope is a new-found love interest, the enigmatic American, Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki). An opportunity strikes when he is contacted by the wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger) who summons James to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the legendary reclusive artist, Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Soon, James’ greed and ambition get the better of him, and he finds himself caught in a web of his own making.



DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS*:

Commentary with Director Giuseppe Capotondi

Behind The Burnt Orange Heresy

THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY has a runtime of 99 minutes and is rated 15.



*Bonus features may be subject to change. They may not be available on all Digital Platforms