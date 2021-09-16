THE buzz is back at Newcastle’s business village, with more than a dozen businesses joining the Hoults Yard community since the start of the Covid pandemic.

These new tenants have more than replaced companies and organisations that have left the Yard over the last 18 months.

Charlie Hoult, MD of Hyhubs which owns the Yard alongside two other ‘properties with personality,’ said: “We were so sorry to see some of our tenants leave over the last few months but have been delighted to welcome so many new faces.

“Come next month our occupancy rate will be higher than it was pre-pandemic and our waiting list is now longer than it was at March last year. This is testament to our offer of great technology, brilliant property services, easy parking, inspiring meeting rooms, superb front of house and good craic! It’s also great to have the Hoults Yard team back to full strength as those who were on furlough have returned.

“We’ve looked carefully at the implications of Covid on the commercial property sector, particularly on workplace design and changing workplace culture.

“We know our business and understand tenants are now looking for something different. Many post-pandemic businesses want more than just comfortable offices in an unbeatable location – many now want larger spaces for their teams to socialise in.

“We’re helping two large tech companies – 100+ employees – right now on expanding and developing office space more conducive to a hybrid working model, where folk work from home and then come in for meetings but also to catch-up socially with colleagues.”

“These offices will have more of a clubhouse feel, and a recent development on the yard -an increase in cafes, bistros, kitchens and other food offerings – will help. As well as Ghetto Golf, we have Full Circle Brewery, Cake Stories, Studio 28 Patisserie, Greek food specialists Acropolis, Proven Good doughnuts and Avocado & Chickpeas kitchen – and new to the Yard this month is 2Knives, an American-style diner.

“Some of these brilliant places are helping other Yard tenants get to know our new additions – we’ve introduced Welcome Back Wednesdays where we’re inviting all tenants to try out these outlets for free. Understandably, they’re proving very popular!”

Hoults Yard remained open throughout all of last year, and 99 per cent of tenants visited their offices at least once a week during both lockdowns.

“Some tenants started drifting back on a more permanent basis after restrictions were lifted in July, but we got a lot busier as soon as the school summer holidays ended. It’s hugely encouraging to see some of our gyms like Elite and Clear Fitness full of activity and some of our events-based companies such as R&B Group and Ingram Sounds back in numbers.

“Other tenants such as landscape architects Oobe, engineers Aarsleff and interior design specialists Design North have just cracked on and seem never to have been busier.

“The buzz is definitely back at the Yard and our new tenants are enjoying our cool and friendly vibe, explained Charlie.”

The HyHubs portfolio also includes Haylofts, the former St Thomas Street stables at Haymarket in Newcastle city centre that have been transformed into a hi-tech office hub, and Hypoint, the former Gear House business centre in Saltmeadows Road, Gateshead.

If you’re interested in an office or space at Hoults Yard, Haylofts or Hypoint, or would like a tour, email HyHubs manager Laura Goldston at laura.goldston@hyhubs.com