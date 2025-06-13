THE CORRS HEADLINE TK MAXX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL ON A – BEAUTIFUL SUMMER EVENING

Global stars The Corrs were the latest artist to play TK Maxx presents Live At The Piece Hall bringing their headline show to town.
The Irish pop icons, who have sold more than 40 million albums, delighted fans at the latest summer season show in the historic courtyard.
Fans enjoyed a hit-packed set, which got underway with Only When I Sleep, followed by anthems including Summer Sunshine, What Can I Do, So Young and Runaway before a two-song encore of Breathless and Toss The Feathers.
Opening their performance, frontwoman Andrea Corr said: “Good evening Halifax! What a beautiful place to play on a beautiful summer evening. Let’s have an epic night together.”
The Corrs were joined on the night by Natalie Imbruglia. The Australian star brilliantly opened the show with hits including – Big Mistake, Shiver and her global smash hit Torn.
Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall
This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues with Pendulum and Normandie on Saturday, followed next Friday (June 20) by UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Bitty McLean and Reggae Roast.
See the full line up below.
JUN 6 JAMES + THE K’S
JUN 7 JAMES + THE K’S
JUN 10 GARY BARLOW + BEVERLEY KNIGHT
JUN 12 THE CORRS + NATALIE IMBRUGLIA
JUN 14 PENDULUM + NORMANDIE
JUN 20 UB40 ft ALI CAMPBELL + BITTY McLEAN + REGGAE ROAST
JUN 24 DEFTONES + HIGH VIS
JUN 26 DEAN LEWIS + HENRY MOODIE
JUN 29 THE TESKEY BROTHERS + THE HEAVY HEAVY
JUN 30 WEEZER + BAD NERVES + TEEN MORTGAGE
JUL 3 TRAIN + MATT HANSEN
JUL 4 BUSTED + SOAP + MUDDY ELEPHANT
JUL 5 OLLY MURS + LEMAR + ABSNT MIND
JUL 6 THE SCRIPT + TOM WALKER
JUL 7 SIMPLE MINDS + KT TUNSTALL
JUL 10 RAG’N’BONE MAN + ELLES BAILEY + KERR MERCER
JUL 11 THE HUMAN LEAGUE + THOMPSON TWINS’ TOM BAILEY + BLANCMANGE
JUL 22 PAUL HEATON + RIANNE DOWNEY + BILLY BRAGG
JUL 23 PAUL HEATON + RIANNE DOWNEY + BILLY BRAGG
JUL 24 LEON BRDIGES + GOTTS STREET PARK
JUL 25 TEXAS + RIANNE DOWNEY
JUL 26 TRAVIS + THE MAGIC NUMBERS
JUL 27 IL DIVO + LAURA WRIGHT
JUL 30 ROGER DALTREY + SIMON & OSCAR (OCEAN COLUR SCENE)
JUL 31 ANASTACIA + CASEY MCQUILLEN
AUG 1 SQUEEZE + BADLY DRAWN BOY
AUG 2 THE SAW DOCTORS + THE UNDERTONES
AUG 7 EXTREME + TERRORVISION
AUG 8 THE LIBERTINES + GANS + KISSING PEOPLE
AUG 9 ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN + MICHAEL HEAD AND THE RED ELASTIC BAND
AUG 12 THE SMASHING PUMPKINS + WHITE LIES + ROCKET
AUG 16 SUPERGRASS + SPORTS TEAM + ELLUR
AUG 22 FAITHLESS + GRAEME PARK
AUG 23 DOVES + CAST + APOLLO JUNCTION
AUG 24 KHRUANGBIN
AUG 29 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES