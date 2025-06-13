  • Fri. Jun 13th, 2025

THE CORRS HEADLINE TK MAXX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL ON A – BEAUTIFUL SUMMER EVENING

#Scarborough Open Air Theatre, #The Corrs

Global stars The Corrs were the latest artist to play TK Maxx presents Live At The Piece Hall bringing their headline show to town.

The Irish pop icons, who have sold more than 40 million albums, delighted fans at the latest summer season show in the historic courtyard.

Fans enjoyed a hit-packed set, which got underway with Only When I Sleep, followed by anthems including Summer Sunshine, What Can I Do, So Young and Runaway before a two-song encore of Breathless and Toss The Feathers.

Opening their performance, frontwoman Andrea Corr said: “Good evening Halifax! What a beautiful place to play on a beautiful summer evening. Let’s have an epic night together.”

The Corrs were joined on the night by Natalie Imbruglia. The Australian star brilliantly opened the show with hits including – Big Mistake, Shiver and her global smash hit Torn.

Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues with Pendulum and Normandie on Saturday, followed next Friday (June 20) by UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Bitty McLean and Reggae Roast.  

See the full line up below.

JUN 6                JAMES + THE K’S

JUN 7                JAMES + THE K’S

JUN 10              GARY BARLOW + BEVERLEY KNIGHT

JUN 12              THE CORRS + NATALIE IMBRUGLIA

JUN 14              PENDULUM + NORMANDIE

JUN 20              UB40 ft ALI CAMPBELL + BITTY McLEAN + REGGAE ROAST

JUN 24              DEFTONES + HIGH VIS 

JUN 26              DEAN LEWIS + HENRY MOODIE

JUN 29              THE TESKEY BROTHERS + THE HEAVY HEAVY

JUN 30              WEEZER + BAD NERVES + TEEN MORTGAGE

JUL 3                 TRAIN + MATT HANSEN
JUL 4                 BUSTED + SOAP + MUDDY ELEPHANT

JUL 5                 OLLY MURS + LEMAR + ABSNT MIND

JUL 6                 THE SCRIPT + TOM WALKER

JUL 7                 SIMPLE MINDS + KT TUNSTALL

JUL 10               RAG’N’BONE MAN + ELLES BAILEY + KERR MERCER

JUL 11               THE HUMAN LEAGUE + THOMPSON TWINS’ TOM BAILEY + BLANCMANGE

JUL 22               PAUL HEATON + RIANNE DOWNEY + BILLY BRAGG

JUL 23               PAUL HEATON + RIANNE DOWNEY + BILLY BRAGG

JUL 24               LEON BRDIGES + GOTTS STREET PARK
JUL 25               TEXAS + RIANNE DOWNEY 

JUL 26               TRAVIS + THE MAGIC NUMBERS

JUL 27               IL DIVO + LAURA WRIGHT

JUL 30               ROGER DALTREY + SIMON & OSCAR (OCEAN COLUR SCENE)
JUL 31               ANASTACIA + CASEY MCQUILLEN

AUG 1               SQUEEZE + BADLY DRAWN BOY

AUG 2               THE SAW DOCTORS + THE UNDERTONES

AUG 7               EXTREME + TERRORVISION

AUG 8               THE LIBERTINES + GANS + KISSING PEOPLE

AUG 9               ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN + MICHAEL HEAD AND THE RED ELASTIC BAND

AUG 12             THE SMASHING PUMPKINS + WHITE LIES + ROCKET
AUG 16             SUPERGRASS + SPORTS TEAM + ELLUR

AUG 22             FAITHLESS + GRAEME PARK

AUG 23             DOVES + CAST + APOLLO JUNCTION

AUG 24             KHRUANGBIN            

AUG 29             NILE RODGERS & CHIC + THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES

