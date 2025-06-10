TV shows inspire three in four people to discover orchestral music

New research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) reveals a surprising truth: even if you don’t think you’re into orchestral music, your TV choices may well say otherwise. A whopping 78% of those new to orchestral music say it was TV soundtracks that inspired them to explore the genre further — proving that symphonies and piano concertos aren’t just for concert halls anymore.

Top of the pops for orchestral discovery? When it comes to the TV shows that inspired people to discover orchestral music, the top choices were none other than Game of Thrones (23%), followed by Bridgerton (18%), Downton Abbey (18%), and Peaky Blinders (17%). From dragons to period dramas, it seems Britain’s orchestral crush has a killer soundtrack.

Sarah Bardwell, Managing Director at the RPO comments: “We’ve long-known that orchestral music can stir the soul. But what’s striking is how important popular media is in helping to introduce new audiences to the orchestral world. The influence of orchestral film and TV soundtracks is well documented, but it goes far beyond that. Our computer game concert this June highlights the significance of gaming in inspiring orchestral discovery – and our new research confirms that TV shows give millions of people an everyday connection to the orchestral genre as well. All these media play their part in introducing diverse audiences to orchestral music, ensuring the genre is relevant to contemporary society – and signposting new audiences to discover more, online and in the concert hall.”

“This cultural shift comes as historical and period dramas dominate headlines and awards, including this year’s BAFTA Television Awards. The continued popularity of shows like Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Shōgun reflects a deep audience appetite for stories that echo the past, while resonating with present-day themes. As it turns out, it’s not just the costumes and drama drawing people in — it’s the music too. For many, TV isn’t just background noise — it’s an unexpected bridge to a centuries-old art form. Who would have thought the Great British Bake Off could lead you to Beethoven?”

With period dramas and pop culture hits leading the charge, the research suggests that orchestral music is enjoying a renaissance — one telly binge at a time.

