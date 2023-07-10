The Devil’s Stone Starts Filming

Award winning Durham filmmaker, Dean Midas has started shooting his new horror short, The Devil’s Stone.

The cast and crew spent last week at The Witham, Barnard Castle’s vibrant Arts Centre.

The Devil’s Stone is the central feature of the landscaped area outside the council offices in the centre of Crook. It is called the Devil’s Stone because it is said if you run seven times around it, the devil himself will appear.

Dean’s take on the legend will include his new horror character, Sayer Hicks, played by Wayne Thompson.

Dean said, “It was a fantastic first day back on the set. The staff at the Witham were absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough. My cast and crew are, as ever brilliant and worked their socks off”

The Devil’s Stone is set to be released on Friday 13th October.