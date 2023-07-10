  • Mon. Jul 10th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Arts and Culture North East

The Devil’s Stone Starts Filming

ByDean Midas

Jul 10, 2023
On Set
Award winning Durham filmmaker, Dean Midas has started shooting his new horror short, The Devil’s Stone.
The cast and crew spent last week at The Witham, Barnard Castle’s vibrant Arts Centre.
The Devil’s Stone is the central feature of the landscaped area outside the council offices in the centre of Crook. It is called the Devil’s Stone because it is said if you run seven times around it, the devil himself will appear.
Dean’s take on the legend will include his new horror character, Sayer Hicks, played by Wayne Thompson.
Dean said, “It was a fantastic first day back on the set. The staff at the Witham were absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough. My cast and crew are, as ever brilliant and worked their socks off”
The Devil’s Stone is set to be released on Friday 13th October.
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Dean Midas

Dean Midas is a triple award winning film producer and writer. To date, he has released six short films. Legend Of the Chained Oak (2014), The Rag Dolly Returns (2019), Valentine's Eve (2020), The Rag Dolly (2020), Dolly v Eve (2020) and Valentine's Eve 2 (2021). Dean is also refereed to as a PR & Social Media Guru. He has championed and promoted numerous X Factor, The Voice & BGT winners & successes, including One Direction, Ben Haenow and Louisa Johnson. He also worked with The Chivenor Military Wives, a British choir group of wives, partners and family members of British military personnel and veterans together with service women. They formed in 2011 and went on to have three UK number 1’s and win a Brit award.

Related Post

Arts and Culture Property Teesside
Flags Designed By Hartlepool School Children Raised to Mark Tall Ships Festival
Jul 7, 2023 Admin
Education Environment North East Teesside
School goes green with environmental week
Jul 6, 2023 HarveyandHugo
Business Employment Energy North East
New director appointed as recruitment firm thrives
Jul 6, 2023 HarveyandHugo

You missed

North East News
Arts and Culture North East
Events Property Teesside
Sports