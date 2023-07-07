Flags Designed By Hartlepool School Children Raised to Mark Tall Ships Festival

Children at primary schools in Hartlepool were invited, by leading housebuilder Miller Homes, to design new flags for its Hartside View development to mark the return of the iconic Tall Ships Festival to the town.

Hart Primary School, Throston Primary School and Clavering Primary School – all located within close proximity to Hartside View – took part with one winner being chosen from each school.

“This was a wonderful competition to host, and we were incredibly spoilt for choice when we were choosing our winners,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “The ideas and creativity that the children displayed to reflect the heritage of the town and the festival were amazing, and we are delighted to proudly fly the flags at our Hartside View development so that everyone in the community can enjoy them.”

The winners were Mitchell, aged 11, from Hart Primary School, Isabelle aged 9 from Throston Primary School and Sophie aged 11, from Clavering School.

Mark Atkinson, Head Teacher, Throston Primary School commented; “The return of the Tall Ships Festival is a big thing for our town and some of the children are very much looking forward to seeing this iconic event for the very first time.

“To have had the opportunity for our children to help make a small piece of history in designing a flag that hundreds of people will see, is wonderful and our thanks go to the Miller Homes team for including our children in this competition.”

The flags will be displayed at the entrance at Hartside View located off the A179. Each child will also receive a replica of the flag they designed as a keep sake for years to come.

To view current availability, prices and offers visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/upper-warren-upper-warren.aspx

