‘The Existential Playbook – How to Survive, Live and Thrive’ – New book from economist Stephen Bruyant-Langer

‘The Existential Playbook – How to Survive, Live and Thrive’ the new book from economist Stephen Bruyant-Langer is published today (19th September).

The Existential Playbook is a powerful and optimistic companion for when you’re at life’s crossroads, searching for answers about what to do next. Drawing on decades of rich, real-world experience, distinguished executive coach, economist Stephen Bruyant-Langer artfully and playfully empowers you to navigate transitions in your personal and professional life with grace, resilience and positivity.

Finding meaning, clarity and direction in our lives is challenging. It raises big questions about who we are, what we want and what it takes to survive, live and thrive in today’s world.

The Existential Playbook is your guiding light. Blending practical tools, effective models and real-life case studies with psychological insights and wisdom from the ancient philosophers to cutting-edge modern science and technology, you’ll discover how to shape a better tomorrow for yourself and those around you.

With insights from experts in philosophy, psychology, neurology and strategy, Stephen provides a transformative roadmap to successfully edit your past, curate your present and design a future you’ll love.

The Existential Playbook – How to Survive Live and Thrive…

Offers practical tools, effective models, and real-life case studies to help navigate personal and professional transitions

Blends insights from ancient philosophy, modern science, psychology and neurology to inspire actionable steps for creating meaning and achieving a fulfilling life.

Introduces a 10-step executive coaching system and the Nordic Leadership Model, emphasising choice, action and responsibility to overcome uncertainty and create meaning in life.

Chapters include: A new phase in life; Do you measure success the right way; What makes you thrive; The quest for Self; Show me your friends; The strategy of reinvention; Navigating the wider perspective; How to thrive at work; Lessons for transformation; and Ten existential hacks.

The Existential Playbook is part of The Personal Business Plan universe and is the last book in Stephen’s trilogy about leadership and personal development.

Spanning 12 years and reflecting Stephen’s own experience, they explore the journey from CAREER to SUCCESS and HAPPINESS, and finally to MEANING.

The three books are:

‘Your Next Career – A head-hunter’s guide to lifelong success’ (2012) is about the formative years shaping one’s CAREER.

‘The Personal Business Plan — A blueprint for running your life’ (2013) explores the many busy years achieving SUCCESS and HAPPINESS while juggling professional and personal life.

‘The Existential Playbook – How to survive, live and thrive’ (2024) finalises the journey of finding MEANING in life.

For the past 30 years, Stephen Bruyant-Langer has excelled as a distinguished executive coach and leadership expert, guiding top executives and leaders worldwide to reach their full potential. Additionally, two decades as a top head-hunter has endowed Stephen with an unparalleled appreciation of both the lives of senior executives and the organisations that employ them. He has transformed the lives of hundreds of high-level executives with his unique 10-step system for personal and professional development. Renowned for his energetic and inspirational style, he is also a highly sought-after keynote speaker. See: http://theexistentialplaybook.com and https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenbruyantlanger/

‘The Existential Playbook – How to survive, live and thrive’ is available as paperback, hardback, e-book, and audiobook from all good book stores.

STEPHEN BRUYANT-LANGER

Stephen Bruyant-Langer has over 30 years’ experience as an executive coach and leadership expert, guiding top executives and leaders worldwide to reach their full potential. He is founder of The Personal Business Plan, the new standard in executive coaching, and through his Executive Coaching Programme, he has transformed the lives of hundreds of high-level executives using his unique 10-step system for personal and professional development.

Stephen blends corporate, academic, entrepreneurial and consulting skills, having held senior positions with industry leaders like The Coca-Cola Company, L’Oréal and Korn Ferry.

He has authored two bestselling books (‘Your Next Career – A head-hunter’s guide to lifelong success’ and ‘The Personal Business Plan — A blueprint for running your life’) and over 400 articles on leadership. In parallel he has served as an Associate Professor at Copenhagen Business School as well as an Associate at the Møller Institute, Churchill College, University of Cambridge. His third book, The Existential Playbook – How to Survive, Live and Thrive is published September 2024.

Web: http://theexistentialplaybook.com

https://thepersonalbusinessplan.com/books

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenbruyantlanger/

X: @SBruyantLanger

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stephen.bruyantlanger.7/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephen_bruyantlanger/

The Existential Playbook – How to Survive, Live and Thrive

Author: Stephen Bruyant-Langer

Pub Date: 19th September 2024

ISBN 13: 978-1-915483-65-2

RRP: £16.99

Format: Paperback; 234 x 156 mm

Extent: 240pp

Category: Personal development