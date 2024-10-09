Why Sunderland experts are putting Talent Management under the microscope

A team of experts from University of Sunderland are putting Talent Management under the microscope as part of a review into how effective the business strategy is in attracting, retaining and developing employees across the north-east.

Talent Management is a plan that helps organisations attract, identify, develop, engage, and retain top talent and is the go-to people strategy for human resources (HR) departments across the globe. By touching on all key HR areas, from hiring to onboarding to performance appraisals, it offers a strategic integrated route map setting out clear business goals and objectives to help the workforce develop their knowledge and skills.

Dr Derek Watson, Associate Professor in Cultural Management at the University of Sunderland, has secured funding from the North East Regional Employers’ Organisation to work alongside local councils from Northern Ireland to Westminster and Cardiff to investigate how well this policy is working organsiational-wide, from executives to operational staff, and to make recommendations based on the findings.

It is also anticipated that the University will help embed the revised national policy in the form of bespoke and generic Talent Management development and training.

Dr Watson said: “I am delighted to be leading a project which reflects our academic agility to deliver real change and impacts both in the classroom and the wider community.

“Securing the national research funding forms part of the University of Sunderland’s knowledge exchange strategy. Our academics are not only qualified teachers but are actively involved in commercial consultancies and applied research activities, all of which provides an enriched learning journey for our students.

“The Faculty of Business and Technology has sourced internal expertise across our University such as the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing and the Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industies. Our collective applied skills base in Talent Management impacts have been evidenced on a global scale and has directly resulted in our Business School securing the national research project.”

The national review involves three key steps. Firstly, a questionnaire will be distributed to approximately 339 councils comprising of many thousands of employees.

This will be followed up by interviews and focus groups.

The data and recommendation will be submitted in March next year, via a report, and will influence national Local Government Association (LGA) Talent Management Policy to enhance employee performance, fostering viable career paths and employee retention in UK councils.

About working with the University of Sunderland on the review, David Leask, Consultant at the North East Regional Employers’ Organisation, said: “The University was approached as a potential partner in this project because of the strong working relationship the North East Regional Employers’ Organisation (NEREO) has developed with the University.

“NEREO recognise that the University of Sunderland is a driving force for innovative research within the Human Resource Managment (HRM) field both within the region, nationally and globally. The outcome of this joint research programme will deliver a major impact on the approach made by local councils to Talent Management policy.”

For more information on studying Business and Management at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/business-and-management/