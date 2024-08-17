The Heavyweight Division Heats Up: Upcoming Boxing Matches to Watch

The heavyweight boxing scene is set to sizzle over the next few months, with several high-profile matchups that promise to deliver drama, excitement, and potentially career-defining moments. From veteran champions to rising stars, the ring will be graced by some of the sport’s biggest names, each looking to assert their dominance or reclaim lost glory. Here’s a look at the most anticipated heavyweight bouts on the horizon.

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois – September 21, 2024

Arguably the biggest bout on the heavyweight calendar, Anthony Joshua will take on Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London on September 21. This fight has all the makings of a classic, as Joshua, the former unified heavyweight champion, attempts to regain his footing in the division by challenging Dubois, the current IBF heavyweight champion.

Dubois, who has been on a strong run, will be defending his title against one of the most well-known names in the sport. Joshua, on the other hand, is looking to prove that he still belongs among the elite after a few challenging years. The undercard for this event is also stacked, featuring Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson and Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington, making it a night of boxing not to be missed​ (BoxingBase)​ (Ringside Boxing News).

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Guido Vianello – August 17, 2024

Before Joshua and Dubois face off, another intriguing heavyweight matchup will take place on August 17. Arslanbek Makhmudov, known for his ferocious knockout power, will square off against Guido Vianello. Makhmudov has been steadily building a reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters in the heavyweight division, and this fight will be another opportunity for him to showcase his power and skill on a significant stage​ (fightnews.com).

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller – August 24, 2024

Later in August, former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will step into the ring with Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller in Los Angeles. This matchup, set for August 24, marks Ruiz’s return to the spotlight after a period of relative inactivity. Miller, a controversial figure in boxing, will be looking to use this fight as a platform to launch himself back into the heavyweight conversation. The bout is part of a larger card that promises plenty of action, making it a must-watch for fans of the division​ (Fury Joshua).

Conclusion

These upcoming heavyweight bouts highlight the depth and excitement within the division right now. Whether it’s Joshua’s bid to return to the top, Dubois’s attempt to solidify his status, or the hard-hitting contests featuring Makhmudov and Ruiz, the next few months will provide plenty of action for boxing fans. Each fight carries its own storylines and implications, making this an exciting time for the sport. As these boxers step into the ring, the outcomes could reshape the heavyweight landscape and set the stage for future blockbuster matchups.