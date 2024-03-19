The highly acclaimed North East Contact Centre Awards (NECCA) has appointed a new head judge for 2024.

Sarah Hunt joins the team as head judge and comes with a fabulous pedigree from within the industry having spent over 25 years working within contact centres.

Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions spanning several industries, including retail, banking, insurance, funeral care, and outsourced operations. Her experience is not only rooted in operational roles but also encompasses significant contributions to change management and customer transformation projects.

Her role as Membership Director at the CCMA and Lead Judge for the UK National Contact Centre and the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA) enabled her to draw on years of experience to support contact centre members, suppliers, and sponsors share best practice and help to raise the standards across the industry, and it is this experience that Sarah brings to North East Contact Centre Awards.

Sarah said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to join NECCA this year as head judge. I’ve had a front-row seat to witness NECCA’s significant influence on the North East contact centre community through my work with headline sponsor, Greenbean, compelling me to seize the opportunity to get involved at the earliest chance.”

Marc Gordon the event organiser, Fresh Start Events added, ‘We seize this moment to express our deep gratitude to Christine Allenson for her years of unwavering passion, hard work, and dedication. The appointment of Sarah represents a significant milestone for us at NECCA. We are excited to see how her fresh perspective and expertise will honour the foundation laid by Christine and elevate the awards to new heights.”

Sarah is married to Paul and has two children, Layla, and Sonny. She loves the outdoor life, especially walking her two dogs, Labrador Alan, and Cavalier Marley.

Sarah also loves the gym, and you’re most likely to see her down at her local lake paddleboarding and cold-water swimming. If she’s not there, she’ll be socialising with her family and friends and enjoying a good bottle of wine.

Sarah concluded, “Taking over the reins from Christine Allenson, who has worked tirelessly to shape the awards into what they are today, certainly sets a high bar. I am aware that I have a tough act to follow, but I am hopeful and dedicated to doing her legacy proud.”

Sarah will be getting to grips with categories and criteria for nominations straightaway and getting ready for the opening window of nominations in early June.