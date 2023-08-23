The Horse Racing Courses in East Midlands

Horse racing has long been a popular sport in the United Kingdom, and the East Midlands region is fortunate to have several excellent racecourses that attract both racing enthusiasts and casual spectators. If you are a fan of the sport or simply looking for an exciting day out, here are three horse racing courses in the East Midlands that are worth visiting.

1. Nottingham Racecourse

Located in Colwick Park, Nottingham Racecourse is a prestigious venue that offers both flat racing and jumps racing. The course has a rich history dating back to 1892 and has since then hosted numerous memorable racing events. The flat course is a mile and a half in length and is known for its galloping, left-handed track. The jumps course, on the other hand, is a little over a mile long and provides a thrilling experience for both horses and jockeys.

Nottingham Racecourse hosts several race days throughout the year, including themed events and family days. The track provides excellent facilities for spectators, including a variety of Grandstand and Premier Enclosure options for those looking for a more luxurious experience. In addition to the racing, there are also various bars, restaurants, and entertainment options available, ensuring a memorable day for everyone.

2. Leicester Racecourse

Leicester Racecourse, situated in Oadby, is another popular destination for horse racing enthusiasts in the East Midlands. The course offers a mix of flat racing and National Hunt (jumps) racing, providing a diverse experience for attendees. The track is a little over one mile in length and is right-handed, providing an exciting challenge for jockeys and horses alike.

Leicester Racecourse is renowned for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The venue hosts regular race days, often themed or with live music acts, making it a great destination for a day out with friends or family. The racecourse offers a range of dining options, from casual grab-and-go stalls to more formal sit-down restaurants, allowing visitors to choose according to their preferences and budget.

3. Southwell Racecourse

Situated in the heart of Nottinghamshire, Southwell Racecourse is a unique all-weather track that is renowned for its fibresand surface. The surface provides excellent drainage, allowing racing to take place year-round, regardless of weather conditions. Southwell Racecourse offers both flat and National Hunt racing, attracting top trainers, jockeys, and horses from across the country.

The racecourse offers a variety of racing fixtures, including evening races and specialty events. Southwell Racecourse has a well-deserved reputation for its friendliness and hospitality, making it a popular choice among racing fans. Whether you are a seasoned punter or a casual spectator, the track provides various facilities and viewing options to suit all preferences.

In conclusion, the East Midlands region is home to some fantastic horse racing courses that offer thrilling and memorable experiences for racing enthusiasts. From the historic Nottingham Racecourse and its rich racing heritage to the friendly and diverse offerings at Leicester Racecourse, there is something for everyone. Finally, the year-round action at Southwell Racecourse, with its unique all-weather track, ensures that visitors can enjoy horse racing in Nottinghamshire, regardless of the season. So, if you’re in the East Midlands, don’t miss the opportunity to witness top-class racing in picturesque surroundings!

