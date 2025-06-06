THE JOCKEY’S REST PROVES IT’S A FRONT RUNNER

THE UK’s largest Irish pop-up pub is heading towards the starting line, when it gets unveiled at a prestigious horse racing event.

The Jockey’s Rest is the latest innovation from Newcastle-based EVNT Inspirations, which creates unique and bespoke entertainment experiences.

And the newest addition to their fold is set to be an exciting addition at the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Festival which opens at Newcastle Racecourse on 26 June.

The 250 capacity pub – which will be at the festival on 27 and 28 June – will include a ground floor area with a bar offering a range of draught beers including Guinness, wine and Champagne, along with a large indoor space which is themed on a traditional Irish pub, with large TVs to watch the racing.

It has a large roof terrace – with its own 20ft bar – which has the added bonus of superb views of the racing.

It will also give guests the opportunity to be in a prime position to watch the post-racing entertainment, headlined by top tribute act Scam Fender on Friday 27 June and Abba Revival, who will be performing after Northumberland Plate Day itself on Saturday 28 June.

The Jockey’s Rest will also give guests express access to the racecourse’s grandstand area and has a beer garden, complete with a white picket fence and is close to a range of street food vendors.

There will be entertainment throughout the day, starting with a traditional Irish singer, followed by a number of top DJs playing house and party anthems and featuring live musicians.

The pub even has its own photobooth where guests can capture their experiences on the day.

Special raceday packages for The Jockey’s Rest have been created which cost £45 plus booking fee for Friday 27 June and £95 plus booking fee for Saturday 28 June.

They can be purchased at www.travellingtavern.co.uk

And following this first outing, the pub will be trotting off to other major horse racing events, including to Doncaster for two Saturday race meetings in the summer and then for the Betfred St Leger Festival which opens on 11 September.

It will also be returning to Newcastle for Ladies Day on 26 July.

As well as being used at racecourses, the versatility of The Jockey’s Rest makes it suitable for every kind of corporate event and for private parties and celebrations.

It showcases the continued innovation of EVNT Inspiration which has been behind a range of different events including Newcastle’s Times Squares Fan Zone, Paddyfest and, most recently, Summer on The South Side at Gateshead Quays.

Nigel Holliday, co-director at EVNT Inspirations, believes The Jockey’s Rest will be a huge hit.

“We are delighted to be unveiling our pop-up pub as part of Northumberland Plate Festival, which is one of the most prestigious events on the racing calendar,” he said.

“It’s going to be a really exciting new way to experience the racing in a new setting, with plenty of Irish craic, which will make it the perfect day out.”