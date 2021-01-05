The Materials Processing Institute is continuing its support of Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice with a £500 donation.

Previously, the charity was a regular beneficiary of funds raised by the Institute’s annual Easter and Christmas staff raffles, but the Teesside-based research and innovation centre was unable to hold the fundraising events due to coronavirus restrictions.

Chris McDonald, the Institute’s Chief Executive, said: “It’s a tradition that the winner of the raffle nominates a charity to benefit – and on many occasions that was Zoë’s Place as it’s a cause close to so many of our hearts.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we couldn’t hold the raffles last year, so instead the Institute – with the full support of our staff – is donating £500 to support the tremendous care and support that Zoë’s Place provides.”

Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice, which is the UK’s only baby-specific hospice, offers palliative, respite, and end-of-life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five-years-old suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The charity, which also operates hospices in Liverpool and Coventry, was forced to close for five months during the first lockdown, a first in its 25-year history.

It issued a fundraising appeal in September after income from events ceased overnight, donations plummeted by approximately 60 percent and the charity started a complete organisational re-structure, which concluded in a 40 percent reduction of its workforce.

As a result, the charity is now only able to offer a reduced level of service instead of the 24/7 operation it is used to, caring for fewer families due to shorter opening hours.

Sara Benson, Corporate and Major Donor Fundraiser, Zoë’s Place, said: “The support the Materials Processing Institute have shown Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice throughout the years and, in particular, this Christmas, means so much to everyone that comes through the doors to Zoë’s Place.

“The reduced service we are currently able to offer at the three hospices has presented a very difficult situation, not only for the charity, but for the families that rely heavily on the vital services the charity provides.

“In a period of uncertainty and financial difficulty, having such a generous donation from the Materials Processing Institute, which directly benefits Zoë’s Place, is a positive close to an otherwise tough year.

“As a result of this donation, you are helping us to continue offering the care and support our babies and infants suffering from life-limiting and life-threatening conditions – plus their families – have come to rely on over the years. So, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Chris added: “The Institute is proud to support Zoë’s Place and I would urge people to donate whatever they can to this vital cause.”

For further information on Zoë’s Place or to donate to its fundraising appeal, visit: https://donate.zoes-place.org.uk/