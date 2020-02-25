Bentley Mulliner raises the bar for luxury open-top Grand Touring with the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

Bespoke craftsmanship and unique options position new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible at the pinnacle of the Continental GT family

Designed and built by Bentley Mulliner – Bentley’s own bespoking division, and the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world

Exclusive features include a unique Double Diamond front grille, a new Mulliner 22″ wheel design, contemporary technical finishes and a bespoke Mulliner interior crafted entirely by hand

400,000 stitches deliver a cabin of exceptional quality

New Continental GT Mulliner Convertible to make global debut at Geneva International Motor Show

(Crewe, 19 February 2020) Bentley Mulliner – Bentley’s bespoke commissioning division – is today announcing the introduction of the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible: the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family.

Mulliner has gone above and beyond the industry-leading craftsmanship so synonymous with Bentley and the world’s definitive Grand Tourer to create the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible and redefine the pinnacle of roof-down automotive luxury.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible has been created to appeal to those customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details. Taking pride of position between the cut-crystal inspired, precision-made headlamps, Bentley Mulliner introduces a bold new Double Diamond front grille which is further complemented by bespoke Mulliner branded side vents that continue the unique silver on black diamond theme.

The new Double Diamond design has been inspired by Bentley’s exclusive Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept, which adorns all four seats, the door casings, rear quarters and now for the first time furnishes the tonneau cover. The Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting itself has been tailored to include contrast stitching in two complementary colours to accentuate the thread against the quilting. It takes almost 400,000 stitches to deliver this quilting across the cabin of the car, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches – each one precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. Developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

Furnishing the sleek and muscular profile of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible are all-new 22” 10-spoke painted & polished wheels with floating, self-levelling wheel badges that remain upright as the wheel rotates.

The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made three-colour combinations. A new Mulliner-designed colour split defines the eight colour ways, including a third accent colour to the interior in the form of a distinctive design line. The hand-stitched hides are embellished with unique Mulliner branded embroidery.

Bentley Mulliner has combined traditional and modern coachbuilding techniques to introduce new contemporary and bespoke features. A contrast diamond milled technical finish has been applied to the centre console, which is finished with a new and exclusive brushed silver Breitling timepiece set within a quartet of chrome bullseyes to provide stunning interior jewellery. The same theme carries from the physical to the digital, with the precision-rendered gauges of the LED-display driver’s instrument panel using the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible features mood lighting comprising of seven different themes, uplifted by illuminated Mulliner tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the famous Bentley wings to the ground from the door mirrors.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available with the top of the range Naim for Bentley audio system. The state of the art setup features eighteen speakers and two Active Bass transducers driven by a 2,200-watt, 20-channel amplifier and eight DSP sound modes with Active Bass.

Customers of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will receive a leather key in a sumptuous, Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box., which matches the three-colour interior configuration of the car. The two keys are provided in similarly colour-matched cases with contrast stitching.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will be available with Bentley’s V8 and W12 powertrains. When equipped with Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and is capable of a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h).The new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds).

Available in the extended Bentley Mulliner paint range of 61 colours, customers wishing to specify their Continental GT Mulliner Convertible in a bespoke shade can commission Bentley’s artisan paint specialists to colour-match to any item or sample.

The first example of the exquisite Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will make its global debut at the Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March 2020

Bentley Mulliner

Bentley Mulliner is renowned throughout the automotive world for crafting some of the most individual Bentleys ever created. Bentley Mulliner is the birthplace of coachbuilding – the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world.

As Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Bentley Mulliner is able to respond to the requirements of Bentley’s most discerning customers’ requests for further bespoke features on the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible.

The experienced team, supported by in-house engineers and designers at Crewe, prides itself on a long history of fulfilling the desires and demands of Bentley’s most discerning customers worldwide. The exciting three-portfolio future of Bentley Mulliner will be revealed on 3 March 2020 at the Geneva Motor Show.