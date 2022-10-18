Prices start from £51,855 OTR for entry-level GLC 220 d AMG Line, while the range-topping

plug-in hybrid GLC 300 e Premium Plus starts from £72,210 OTR

plug-in hybrid GLC 300 e Premium Plus starts from £72,210 OTR Three mild-hybrid powertrain options in the UK at launch which include integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG).

Two plug-in hybrid variants also available with a system output of up to 230 kW (313 hp) and a system torque of up to 550 Nm for the GLC 300 e (available from launch) and 245 kW (750 hp) for the GLC 300 de which will follow later.

Three model lines available including; AMG Line; AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.

Exterior design focuses on maintaining signature SUV look, while improving aerodynamics. Drag coefficient of GLC is Cd = 0.29.

Dynamically designed chassis uses new four-link front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension.

Latest generation Driving Assistance package contains additional and further improved functions, e.g. in Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, the new Parking package with 360-degree camera and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.

Latest generation MBUX Entertainment. Full integration of all major music streaming providers, with new “Hey Mercedes” Newsflash feature that enables customer to access individually chosen news categories such as business, sport or culture.

On sale now, with first UK vehicles arriving January

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £51,855 for the entry-level GLC 220 d AMG Line. The range-topping plug-in hybrid GLC 300 e Premium Plus costs £72,210 OTR.

The GLC is available as a mild hybrid or a plug-in hybrid with a choice of petrol or diesel engine. The plug-in hybrid features 48 volt technology and an integrated starter-generator (GLC 300 d 4MATIC, GLC 300 4MATIC, GLC 220 d 4MATIC). There also the choice of a petrol or diesel plug-in hybrid (GLC 300 e 4MATIC, GLC 300 de 4MATIC).

Key components of the GLC’s dynamically designed chassis are a new four-link suspension at the front and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. The standard suspension already provides a high level of ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving enjoyment. The AMG Line specification features the sports suspension as standard while the plug-in hybrids all have air suspension and level control at the rear axle as standard.

The new GLC brings a combination of cutting-edge technology and luxury. The driver is greeted with a pair of high-resolution displays featuring the latest generation MBUX infotainment system. A 12.3-inch LCD in front of the driver is joined with an 11.9-inch screen in the centre console, with those wishing to further enhance the GLC’s in-car technology are able to opt for a full colour heads-up display for (as part of the Premium Plus line) which is capable of displaying a 25-inch monitor equivalent.

New MBUX infotainment menus are also featured on GLC, including a new off-road display as well as an optional ‘transparent bonnet’ camera view that enables the driver to see-through the front of the vehicle at the road, or gravel, below to assist with off-road driving.

The exterior design of the new GLC features unique proportions joined with classic SUV features, such as a simulated chrome underguard, roof rails and running boards. New look headlamps connect directly with the radiator grille and accentuate the vehicle’s width. DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps (part of Premium Plus line) feature daytime-driving ellipses and cutting-edge intelligent lighting technology.

The GLC interior can be specified in a number of ways. All models feature a new design of sports seats which come in Black Artico as standard with a non-cost option of brown or grey as an alternative. With the AMG Line Premium Plus Black Leather is standard with the choice of Saddle Brown or Power Red leather for no extra cost.

For more information on the new Mercedes-Benz GLC, please head to Mercedes-Benz Media UK.

GLC 300 D 4MATIC GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 220 d 4MATIC Displacement cc 1,993 1,999 1,993 Output kW/hp 198/269 190/258 145/197 At rpm 4200 5,800 3,600 Add. output (boost effect) kW/hp 17/23 17/23 17/23 Peak torque Nm 550 400 440 At rpm 1800-2200 2,000-3,200 1,800-2,800 Add. torque (boost effect) Nm 200 200 200 Comb. fuel consumption (WLTP)[1] l/100 km 6.2-5.6 8.2-7.3 5.9-5.2 Combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP)1 g/km 152-150 174-171 143-141 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.3 6.2 8.0 Top speed km/h 243 240 219

