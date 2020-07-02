American Frances Tiafoe is part of a young generation of tennis pros who possess an athletic, all-court game. He’s equally comfortable mastering the baseline or rushing the net. At 6 feet 2 inches tall, his long frame seems at odds with his acceleration and downhill speed. The Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo, NikeCourt’s new performance silhouette, is designed for players like Tiafoe, providing an exceptional court feel to support athleticism that can be unleashed in an instant.
The shoe’s defining feature: an Air Zoom strobel unit that runs nearly the entire foot. It’s the same proprietary tech used for dynamic movement on the basketball court. Bringing the Air closer to the foot, the Zoom strobel provides a more responsive court feel, helping athletes like Tiafoe play long into the final set.
“I’m moving everywhere on the court. I need footwear that helps me move quickly — and I also need to feel like my reaction time is quicker, so I can plant and go,” says Tiafoe. “The Zoom strobel gives me that responsive court feel while keeping me balanced and ready.”
The GP Turbo’s upper takes design hints from Nike performance footwear in basketball (you can see tones of the Zoom HyperRev) and tennis. The raked molded heel is reminiscent of the 1984 Nike Mac Attack.
The GP Turbo also subtly drafts off insights in modern running silhouettes, such as the upper’s translucent woven mesh. In fact, the “Turbo” in the name refers to Nike’s running innovation. (The “GP” comes from a Nike-hosted semi pro tennis tournament from the early ’70s.)
The Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo is now available on nike.com and at select retailers. The coral/blue colorway releases July 13.