American Frances Tiafoe is part of a young generation of tennis pros who possess an athletic, all-court game. He’s equally comfortable mastering the baseline or rushing the net. At 6 feet 2 inches tall, his long frame seems at odds with his acceleration and downhill speed. The Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo, NikeCourt’s new performance silhouette, is designed for players like Tiafoe, providing an exceptional court feel to support athleticism that can be unleashed in an instant.

The shoe’s defining feature: an Air Zoom strobel unit that runs nearly the entire foot. It’s the same proprietary tech used for dynamic movement on the basketball court. Bringing the Air closer to the foot, the Zoom strobel provides a more responsive court feel, helping athletes like Tiafoe play long into the final set.