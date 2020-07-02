The summer N7 collection uses its design base to highlight a specific dimension of wellness in Indigenous communities. The Nike N7 Fund also recognizes that wellness takes many forms. The fund has long supported organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth, and in addition, it supports organizations that encourage broader forms of healing through education and career development, rooted in traditional community practices and values (Learn more here).

One group receiving an N7 Fund grant in 2020 is the Native Wellness Institute (NWI). Founded in 2000, the registered nonprofit supports the well-being of Indigenous communities by reawakening ancestral teachings tied to health and wellness. The Indigenous 20 Something Project (I20SP), a coordinated movement of NWI, seeks to end the lasting impacts of colonization and intergenerational trauma through healing. The group gathers with Indigenous youth in their communities, in university settings and more to foster dialogue about community healing and wellness practices, engaging in exercises and activities that help youth connect trauma to behaviors and providing them the tools to move forward.