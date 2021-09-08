Wedding bands and engagement rings represent the age-old tradition of symbolizing the long-term bonding of couples who vow to spend their lives together till death set them apart. Besides personal meaning, wearing wedding rings also has deep-rooted traditions, and women especially think about how to stack their engagement rings and wedding bands.

Wearing both the ring and band on the left-hand ring finger is the norm still mostly followed, and often there is the question about whether there is any right or wrong way of doing it. It is alright to wear the ring and the band in your way, and there is nothing right or wrong about it. It is up to you how you want to wear the items. The same applies to selecting the type of wedding bands from epicweddingbands.com.

Going with the flow

Most people love to follow the laid down norms that they learn as part of growing up and, in the process, start going with the flow. You might have seen your mom wear the wedding band at the finger base with the engagement ring placed just above it and accepted it as the best practice until you saw someone doing it differently. Although thousands of women follow this tradition, many others are doing just the opposite because of convenience. Perhaps due to the shape, size, and ring design, they feel more comfortable turning the tradition on its head.

Right hand or left hand

Ancient Egyptians believed that there is a vein running from the left finger to the heart, and wearing the wedding band at the base of the ring finger on the left hand indicates its closest position to the heart. The custom is popular in the US, South Africa, Mexico, Canada, the UK, France, and many Asian countries. Choosing the correct hand for wearing wedding bands varies according to cultures and regions. Despite people from most European countries preferring the left hand for wearing wedding rings, people of North Eastern and Northern Europe like Poland, Russia, and Denmark wear it on their right hands. The same applies to other counties like Portugal, Spain, Greece, and India. Interestingly, the custom of wearing wedding bands in Brazil is entirely different because couples change the hands on which they wear the bands after taking the wedding vows.

The options

When stacking the wedding band and engagement ring on the same finger, the wedding ring sits at the base, and the engagement ring sits above it. In such cases, remove the engagement ring before the wedding ceremony to avoid the embarrassment of fumbling with it at the altar and causing distraction. Keep it in a safe place of wear on the right hand for the time being until you complete the vows and slip it back to its original place.

Wearing it in the reverse order is also a popular choice as it seems logical to wear the rings in the order you receive them. As the engagement ring comes first, it sits below the wedding band that you receive later.