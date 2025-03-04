The Perfect Pancake for Pancake Day: British vs. American Style

Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is one of the most delicious days of the year, celebrated with stacks of golden, crispy, and fluffy pancakes. Whether you prefer the classic British-style pancakes or the fluffy American version, making the perfect pancake is an art. Here’s how to get it just right.

The Classic British Pancake: Thin and Delicate

British pancakes are closer to French crêpes – thin, slightly chewy, and perfect for rolling up with a generous squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sugar.

Ingredients (Makes 6-8 Pancakes)

125g plain flour

2 large eggs

300ml milk

A pinch of salt

1 tbsp melted butter (plus extra for frying)

How to Make Them

Prepare the batter – In a bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, eggs, and milk until smooth. Let it rest for 15-30 minutes to improve the texture. Heat the pan – Use a non-stick frying pan on medium heat with a little butter. Cook the pancakes – Pour a thin layer of batter into the pan, swirling it to coat the surface evenly. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then flip and cook for another 30 seconds until golden. Serve – Traditionally, British pancakes are best with lemon juice and sugar, but they also pair well with Nutella, golden syrup, or fresh berries.

Fluffy American Pancakes: Thick and Buttery

For those who love a more indulgent breakfast, American pancakes are the way to go. They’re thick, fluffy, and perfect for stacking high with maple syrup.

Ingredients (Makes 8-10 Pancakes)

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

2 large eggs

250ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

30g melted butter (plus extra for frying)

How to Make Them

Mix dry ingredients – In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and sugar. Whisk wet ingredients – In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Combine – Gently mix the wet and dry ingredients together. Don’t overmix – a few lumps are fine! Cook – Heat a buttered pan over medium heat. Spoon in the batter, forming small circles. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip and cook the other side. Serve – American pancakes shine with maple syrup, crispy bacon, fresh fruit, or a dollop of whipped cream.

Tips for the Perfect Pancake

🎯 Rest the Batter – Letting it sit for at least 15 minutes makes for smoother, better-textured pancakes.

🔥 Use the Right Heat – Medium heat ensures even cooking without burning.

🙅‍♂️ Don’t Overmix – A few lumps in the batter help keep American pancakes fluffy.

🍋 Experiment with Toppings – Beyond lemon & sugar, try Nutella, caramelized bananas, or peanut butter!

Whether you go for thin and crispy British pancakes or thick and fluffy American stacks, Pancake Day is the perfect excuse to indulge. So grab your pan, whip up a batch, and enjoy one of the tastiest traditions of the year!

What’s your favorite pancake style? Let us know in the comments! 🥞✨