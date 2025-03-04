RAISE A GLASS OF THE BLACK STUFF AS NEWCASTLE CELEBRATES WITH A FESTIVAL OF GUINNESS…

A WEEKEND already planned as a celebration of all things black and white is now adding an extra dimension, as Newcastle hosts a Festival of Guinness.

From 13 to 17 March the city’s Times Square will be hosting Paddy Fest, which will turn into a fanzone on Sunday 16 March when the Magpies turn out in force to support NUFC in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Organisers EVNT Inspirations have now added an extra tribute to black and white the day before the game, with a day dedicated to the iconic Irish stout.

Those who attend will not only be able to enjoy perfectly poured pints of Guinness but will also get the opportunity to “split the G” – a traditional challenge where participants need to drink enough so that the line is between the top of the G and the bottom of the harp on the branded glass.

Other traditions will also be out in force including the Great St Patrick’s Day hat throw as well as a programme packed with live music, DJs and classic Irish anthems.

The Six Nations – which also falls on the same day – will be shown on the large screens and visitors can also enjoy a whole host of street food and themed drinks.

The Festival of Guinness is part of a packed five days of entertainment at Times Square, which will kick off with Let’s Play Darts XL on Thursday 13 March off– a student darts event, which will be followed the next evening by Flight Night, an action packed evening featuring top North East darts pros, who will be battling it out for a £1000 cash prize.

Following the cup final event on March 16 – which is now completely sold out – it will be time to celebrate St Patrick’s Day itself, with a massive celebration courtesy of party event organiser Tropiloco – with free tickets for Irish partygoers.

“This is going to be one of the most memorable Paddy Fest’s the city has ever seen,” said Mike Hesketh, one of the directors of EVNT Inspirations.

“We’ve got an amazing line up of entertainment and experiences and now being able to add the Festival of Guinness into the mix is something else to look forward to.

“This is the seventh time we’ve organised Paddy Fest and we are very proud of the fact this is shaping up to be the best one yet.”

For further information and to book Paddy Fest Weekender 2025 activities visit Home – Paddy Fest