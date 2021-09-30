Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers unique motorhome conversion to Alan Murchison, Michelin-starred chef and World Duathlon Champion

Transporter will be used to support professional women’s cycling teams

Bespoke conversion of the Transporter features premium kitchen with La Marzocco coffee machine and stealth bike store

Conversion was designed, engineered and installed by CJL Leisure, now certified by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Motorhome Qualification Scheme

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has delivered a one-of-a-kind Transporter conversion to Michelin-starred chef Alan Murchison, to support professional women’s cycling teams on tour. The personalised conversion features comfortable sleeping facilities, covert cycle storage, premium culinary equipment and stunning exterior and interior design.

The one-off Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 conversion built for Alan Murchison accommodates both luxury camping and premium cycling making it a truly unique vehicle. The spectacular conversion was designed, engineered and installed by CJL Leisure Vehicles, an industry-leading converter now certified by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ new Motorhome Qualification Scheme.

Alan, who has worked in and run Michelin-starred restaurants for over 25 years in his culinary career, is currently team chef for the Canyon/SRAM UCI Women’s World Tour team and has also worked with British Cycling. Alan is also a keen adventurer, talented amateur cyclist and multiple European & World Sprint Duathlon Champion for his age group.

To be fit for function on culinary expeditions and endurance training stints, the T6.1 conversion includes storage for up to five bicycles in a sealed wet room with high pressure wash down for kit and equipment, along with a 40-litre top loading fridge and a sink with a fold out gas stove. Also featured in this conversion is a La Marzocco Linea Mini coffee machine and grinder powered by a 3000-Watt inverter and two AGM batteries topped up by via a roof-mounted 350-Watt solar panel. In addition, the van is wrapped in an eye-catching Rapha-inspired livery.

Alan Murchison said: “In order to travel across Europe supporting professional athletes, I need a vehicle that is suitable for long distance travel in comfort, with ample storage space to support elite athlete nutrition combined with the ability to deliver a superb double espresso – this unique Transporter covers all these areas with ease. It expertly blends practicality with an intelligently designed interior and jaw dropping exterior package. The brilliant use of space allows for truly premium facilities that comfortably meet all my needs; it finds solutions for problems I didn’t know I had!”

Cye Hayes, MD of CJL Leisure Vehicles said: “We asked Alan for his ultimate wish-list and set about designing this into the available space offered by a LWB Transporter 6.1. Chef’s bespoke layout is based on the CJL ‘Adventure Competition’ conversion which also features a stealth bike store / wet room, and camper facilities including a hob, fridge and bed .”

CJL Leisure is the fourth converter to be officially recognised by the new Motorhome Qualification Scheme, after meeting the strict criteria required of the new industry standard. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the only OEM to offer a true factory-built camper with the California and Grand California, launched the scheme this year to ensure high standards are followed by aftermarket converters giving customers confidence in the quality of any unique conversion as the market soars.

Nick Axtell, Specialist Sales Manager for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “This unique conversion highlights the versatility of our award-winning Transporter, a reliable and highly customisable vehicle that perfectly suits the diverse needs of its customers. We’re delighted to confirm CJL Leisure as part of our Motorhome Qualification Scheme – as the number one manufacturer of campervans, we have a duty of care to our customers to drive better industry standards across the sector, especially at a time of huge growth.”

