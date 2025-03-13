The QHotels Collection Strengthens Commitment to Emerging Golf Talent with New Appointment

Scottish professional Greg Dalziel becomes touring pro ambassador for The QHotels Collection

The QHotels Collection is proud to announce its latest commitment to supporting up-and-coming golf professionals with the addition of Greg Dalziel as a touring pro ambassador. This collaboration is part of The QHotels Collection’s ongoing investment in new talent, further solidified through its partnership with Underpin, a specialist management and performance company dedicated to developing elite golfers.

As part of this exciting partnership, Greg will proudly wear The QHotels Collection logo on his left sleeve while competing on tour and be actively engaging with the collection’s social media platforms, sharing insights into his training and competitive journey.

Moreover, being a stone’s throw from Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Greg will have access to training and recovery facilities, helping him maintain peak performance throughout the season. Whether utilising the gym for strength training, making use of the health club’s recovery amenities, or refining his skills on the golf course, these resources will be invaluable to his 2025 golfing season.

Greg turned professional in 2019 and has since competed on multiple tours, including the EuroPro Tour, Tartan Pro Tour, and Clutch Pro Tour. He has also received invites to prestigious events such as the European Challenge Tour and the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour.

Notable achievements in his career include winning the 2017 Scottish Boys Amateur Championship, securing the 2018 Scottish Boys Order of Merit title, and triumphing at the Gleneagles Masters 2024 on the Tartan Pro Tour. He also placed 5th on the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit in both 2023 and 2024 and claimed victory at the 2024 Farmfoods Aberdeen Golf Links event.

Looking ahead, Greg has set ambitious goals for his career, including securing a Challenge Tour card for 2026 and climbing the world rankings to compete in the biggest tournaments across the globe. His 2025 season will see him competing primarily on the Tartan Pro Tour, alongside appearances in Clutch Pro Tour events, The Open Qualifying, and DP World Tour Qualifying School.

“Becoming a playing ambassador for The QHotels Collection is a fantastic opportunity for me to represent a brand that supports golfers and nurtures talent at every stage of their careers,” said Greg. Having access to such great facilities at The QHotels Collection will be instrumental in my training, from improving my game on the course to staying fit in the gym and focusing on recovery in the spa.”

Greg’s appointment follows in the footsteps of fellow QHotels Collection ambassador Billie-Jo Smith, who recently secured her LET tour card for the 2025 season. His addition reinforces The QHotels Collection’s mission to support emerging golfers and provide them with the resources needed to achieve their full potential.

Keith Pickard, Golf, Health Club & Spa Director at The QHotels Collection, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Greg Dalziel as a touring pro ambassador. His dedication to the sport and impressive track record aligns perfectly with our values. Through our partnership with Underpin, we are committed to investing in the next generation of professional golfers and providing them with the best possible support to excel in their careers.”

The QHotels Collection continues to champion golf at all levels, offering outstanding facilities across its 7 resorts and forging partnerships that drive the game forward. The QHotels Collection looks forward to supporting his progress and success.