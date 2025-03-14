Cheltenham Festival 2025: A Week of Thrills, Triumphs, and Emotional Moments

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has delivered excitement, drama, and unforgettable moments throughout its first three days. With top-tier racing and poignant victories, this year’s event has captivated fans and showcased the best of National Hunt racing. As we head into the final day, here’s a look at the major highlights from the week so far.

Day 1: A Shocking Start to the Festival

The opening day of Cheltenham Festival 2025 was nothing short of dramatic, with the Champion Hurdle producing one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. Pre-race favorites Constitution Hill and State Man both suffered falls, clearing the way for Golden Ace, a 25-1 outsider trained by Jeremy Scott and ridden by Lorcan Williams, to seize victory. The unexpected result sent shockwaves through the racing world and set the tone for an unpredictable festival.

Day 2: An Emotional Queen Mother Champion Chase

Day two was filled with emotional and historic moments, particularly in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. The race was won by Marine Nationale, a horse previously ridden by the late jockey Michael O’Sullivan. The victory carried extra significance as Queen Camilla attended the festival and offered comfort to O’Sullivan’s partner, Charlotte Giles. The heartfelt moment highlighted the deep connections within the racing community.

Another emotional victory came in the Grand Annual Chase, where Jazzy Matty, another former ride of O’Sullivan, crossed the line first, adding to the day’s poignant triumphs.

Day 3: Rachael Blackmore’s Double and Ferguson’s Success

The third day of the festival belonged to Rachael Blackmore, who rode to two major victories. She guided Air Of Entitlement to success in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, before triumphing in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle aboard Bob Olinger. Trainer Henry de Bromhead praised Blackmore, calling her an “incredible lady,” while owner Brian Acheson was visibly emotional about the horse’s victory.

Elsewhere, Fact To File dominated the Ryanair Chase, showcasing his class with a commanding performance.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson also had reason to celebrate, as his horse Caldwell Potter secured victory in the Jack Richards Novice Limited Handicap Chase. The win was bittersweet, coming shortly after the passing of Ferguson’s close friend and co-owner John Hales, who had been instrumental in purchasing the horse.

The Pertemps Network Final provided a heartwarming moment when Doddiethegreat took first place. The horse, named in honor of late rugby legend Doddie Weir, saw its prize money donated to Weir’s Motor Neurone Disease Foundation, adding a charitable highlight to the festival.

Final Day: Gold Cup Anticipation

As the festival reaches its climax, all eyes are on the Cheltenham Gold Cup, where Galopin Des Champs aims to secure a historic third consecutive victory. If successful, the Willie Mullins-trained superstar would join an elite group of multiple Gold Cup winners and solidify his place in racing history.

With one more day of racing left, the 2025 Cheltenham Festival has already been one for the ages, blending stunning sporting achievements with deeply emotional narratives. Racing fans eagerly await the grand finale, hoping for yet more unforgettable moments in one of the sport’s greatest spectacles.