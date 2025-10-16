The QHotels Collection to Host Two Flagship PGA Tournaments

Slaley Hall and Forest Pines set to stage PGA championship tournaments in 2026

[October, 2025] – The QHotels Collection is building on its successful partnership with The PGA by announcing it will host two flagship tournaments in 2026, reinforcing a collaboration that is driving the growth of the game and supporting PGA members nationwide.

As a key tournament partner, The QHotels Collection is committed to providing championship venues for The PGA’s leading events, while also supporting the Association’s staff and members, many of whom are embedded within its own golf resorts. With this partnership now moving into its second year, 2026 will see two prestigious tournaments staged across the collection’s venues.

From 8–12 June 2026, Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Northumberland will welcome 144 of the UK’s leading PGA professionals for the PGA Professional Championship. Later in the summer, Forest Pines Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Lincolnshire will host the PGA Super 60’s Championship from 11–13 August 2026, where 180 players will compete in a celebration of competitive golf, camaraderie, and passion for the sport.

Keith Pickard, Golf, Health Club & Spa Director at The QHotels Collection, said “We are proud to deepen our partnership with The PGA by staging these two tournaments in 2026. Our resorts are home to PGA members, and hosting these events is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting them and the wider game. Slaley Hall and Forest Pines will offer a fantastic stage for competition, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences for everyone involved”.

With seven golf resorts and 11 championship courses, The QHotels Collection has an established reputation for delivering exceptional tournaments. From grassroots events through to elite competitions, its venues have hosted players, officials, and spectators all providing excellent facilities and memorable experiences year after year.

Phil Davies, Head of Tournaments at The PGA, added “Our partnership with The QHotels Collection continues to be hugely valuable for the PGA and its members. Both Slaley Hall and Forest Pines are superb venues that provide not only the competitive challenge players expect but also a fantastic all-round tournament experience. Hosting these tournaments at such resorts ensures we can deliver events that our members and players will truly value”.

The QHotels Collection continues to strengthen its position as one of the UK’s foremost hosts of professional and amateur golf, underlining its commitment to supporting the growth of the game at every level.