The Responsibilities Of All UK Landlords When Upholding Tenant Welfare And Property Management

Being a landlord in the United Kingdom comes with a range of responsibilities and obligations. These responsibilities involve maintaining the property and ensuring the well-being and safety of tenants.

You may need to qualify for some legal documents, and some annual checks will ensure that your property is kept in a liveable condition for your future tenants. As the owner of a rental property, it is crucial to understand and adhere to the legal obligations to ensure tenants’ safety, well-being, and fair treatment.

Provide A Safe Property

UK landlords’ first and foremost responsibility is to provide safe and habitable property for their tenants. You can do this by first complying with health and safety standards. This means scheduling regular inspections, maintenance, and necessary repairs should be carried out to guarantee that the property remains safe throughout the tenancy.

The landlord also must ensure that the rental property has adequate security measures in place, such as secure locks on doors and windows, to protect tenants and their belongings from potential harm or theft.

Managing Tenant Deposits

Another responsibility of UK landlords that they do not expect is managing your tenant’s deposits. These deposits are made as a promise by the tenant that they will not damage or cause any issues to the property during their stay. If this agreement is broken, the money they have put forward is forfeited to the landlord. Although, you can’t just do whatever you please with this money.

Landlords must legally protect tenants’ deposits through a government-approved tenancy deposit protection scheme. Within 30 days of receiving the deposit, landlords must provide tenants with details of the scheme being used and any relevant information about the deposit protection. At the end of the tenancy, landlords must return the deposit to the tenant promptly, provided there are no disputes over damages or unpaid rent. Any disputes can be settled by an impartial legal professional. The deposit should be returned in full, or any deductions must be justified with supporting evidence to help you with any subsequent legal processes.

Provide Repairs And Maintenance

Some things inside the property will malfunction without any intervention from the current tenant or landlord. For example, appliances like washing machines and fridges have a limited life span, so that they may break at any time during a tenant’s stay. If this is something you have promised a tenant in the rental agreement, then it is your responsibility as a landlord to repair or replace these items promptly.

Therefore, landlords are responsible for promptly addressing any necessary repairs or maintenance issues that arise during the tenancy. As such, your tenants should have a reliable point of contact for you to report repairs, and landlords must respond and resolve issues within a reasonable timeframe.

Electrical Safety Standards

Starting from June 1, 2020, landlords in England are required to have the electrical installations in their rental properties inspected and tested at least every five years by a qualified professional. That is why you should look to Hexo Electrical Testing for a landlord’s electrical safety certificate. Such a certificate will prove that you have followed the law, but it is a good way to give your prospective tenants peace of mind.

Applying for an EICR certificate in London is easy. That is why you should know how to get one should your current EICR expire. Upon completion, a new electrical safety certificate must be provided to tenants within twenty-eight days.

Acknowledge Rights To Privacy

It is normal for a landlord to have a spare key to their property. However, that does not mean that you can wander into the place you are renting as and when you want. Landlords must respect their tenants’ privacy and follow the legal guidelines regarding access to the rental property.

Although you may need access to the property to conduct safety checks or show a property to a prospective new tenant ready for when the current agreement expires, UK landlords should provide reasonable notice (usually 24 hours) before entering the property for inspections, repairs, or other necessary purposes. Your tenants have the right to enjoy their rented space without unnecessary intrusion or disturbance.

Eviction Procedures

If a landlord wishes to end a tenancy, specific procedures must be followed. These procedures include providing an appropriate notice period and utilising the correct eviction process. Most tenancies end when the current contract has expired, but a breach of this contract of extenuating circumstances could force you to want to remove your tenants early.

However, there are laws regarding the eviction of current tenants, no matter the situation. If you find yourself in this situation, it is essential to familiarise yourself with the relevant laws and regulations to ensure a lawful and fair eviction process.

