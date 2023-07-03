North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Newcastle-based independent recruitment specialists, Central Employment, report strong turnover and profit

ByGlobal News Media

Jul 3, 2023
CE-2023 smallER

Central Employment, the Newcastle-based independent recruitment specialists, has reported strong financial results for year ending 30 September 2022.

Central Employment, which provides recruitment and training services for some of the largest businesses and brand names in the North East, has reported an increase in turnover to £25.9m, a gross profit of £4.6m and net profit of £1.4m.

The results coincides with the company securing a new larger head office in Portland House in the centre of the city, which it will move to in the autumn.

Currently based at St Mary’s Place, the business employs 46 permanent staff and supplies approximately 1,000 employees to the temporary employment sector on a weekly basis.

The recruitment specialists predominantly supply workers to the manufacturing, industrial and pharmaceutical sectors, along with a wide network of business across all STEM industries. It has also seen a continued rise in demand for its permanent employment recruitment services as vacancies and employment opportunities across the region and UK continue to rise.

Will Palmer, Finance Director at Central Employment, said, “These financial results reflect another exceptional year for us with a strong and encouraging performance across all our business interests.

“We have placed in excess of 5,000 temporary and permanent workers into these employment sectors over the reporting period, and we continue to look to recruit permanent members of staff to join the growing Central Employment team here in Newcastle, whether that be at graduate level, sales, admin or executive level.

“These are very exciting times for all the team. We have recently signed a 10-year lease to move our headquarters to Newcastle city centre-based Portland House, which will provide our staff with more modern and open plan office space and allow us to grow our headcount in line with our growth and expansion plans over the coming years.

“It is also very pleasing that on a national level, Central Employment is the only Newcastle-based recruitment company to be listed in the ‘Recruiter Top 50’ fastest growing recruitment agencies in the UK, appearing at a very commendable position of 43rd.”

Will added: “We have invested in and updated our technology and CRM systems internally and have a broad and growing client base looking to recruit quickly and efficiently with the right balance of skill set and profile, as we focus on our business strategy and development going forward.

“As a thank you for all their hard work, we were very pleased, after positive results in our previous financial year, to have awarded all of our employees, full and part-time a favourable annual bonus of at least 10% of their salary.”

