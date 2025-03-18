The Rolls-Royce that once ruled the road, remastered 60 years later by Halcyon

Evice Ltd introduces Halcyon, a new luxury automotive brand dedicated to providing remastering services for classic Rolls-Royce models in close collaboration with their owners.

Halcyon reveals remastering study results for the Rolls-Royce Corniche, presenting a 1978 example combining bespoke design and craftsmanship with advanced EV technology.

Proprietary 800-Volt architecture, delivering 500 horsepower and over 250-miles of range.

Limited to just 60 commissions, each hand-built to individual client specifications with holding deposits now being placed.

First client builds set for delivery in Q4 2026 following a 12-month build programme.

SUMMARY

Evice Ltd has announced the launch of its new luxury automotive brand, Halcyon, and unveiled its remastering study results for the Rolls-Royce Corniche, presenting a 1978 example currently in-build. Inspired by Henry Royce’s uncompromising mantra to “take the best that exists and make it better”, Halcyon has embarked on a mission to remaster some of the most iconic Rolls-Royce models of the 20th century.

Starting with the Rolls-Royce Corniche and Silver Shadow, Halcyon seamlessly integrates world-leading technology, expert craftsmanship, and bespoke design, ensuring these legendary cars once again represent the pinnacle of effortless performance and refinement.

The first Halcyon customer orders are set for delivery in 2026, following an extensive three-year development and testing programme.

Limited to just 60 unique commissions, each example is meticulously tailored to meet its owner’s precise requirements. A bespoke options programme offers clients the opportunity to explore their most special requests, ensuring that every detail reflects their vision.

Each commission undergoes a 12-month handcrafted build process, with over 1,000 hours of restoration dedicated to the bodywork alone, preserving and enhancing these automotive icons for a new era.

HALCYON: A NEW CHAPTER IN BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE

First introduced in the 1960s and lauded as the best motor cars in the world, the Rolls-Royce Corniche and Silver Shadow quickly became a symbol of automotive excellence, captivating the world’s elite with their elegance and grace.

Striving for perfection, Halcyon’s team of craftspeople, designers, and engineers have meticulously reviewed and enhanced every aspect of these mid-century icons. Halcyon’s improvements aim to embody what the factory could have created 60 years ago had today’s technology been available, with each enhancement inspired by the original’s ethos.

By seamlessly integrating industry-leading features, Halcyon elevates these timeless classics to once again represent the pinnacle of automotive luxury. Inspired by Charles Rolls’s early vision of “perfectly noiseless and clean” motoring, each commission features a bespoke 800-Volt electric architecture, delivering effortless performance and modern reliability in pursuit of an uncompromising driving experience.

Matthew Pearson, CEO of Halcyon, explains:

“Throughout its storied 120-year history, Rolls-Royce has earned a reputation for smooth, refined, and quiet power. Drawing on that legacy, we have seamlessly integrated cutting-edge electric technology to remaster and elevate a select few of their most iconic cars. Perfected through the wisdom of hindsight, we’re unveiling today a vision of what could have been created 60 years ago if our technology had existed. It’s exciting to unveil for the first time the remarkable future we’re building with Halcyon, and to show what we’ll be doing for the most discerning clients all around the world.”

CRAFTSMANSHIP: A COMMITMENT TO HAND-BUILT PERFECTION

In the pursuit of perfection, even the smallest detail is meticulously considered to bring each car back to, and beyond, its original form. With a ground-up, hand-built approach, Halcyon’s world class team dedicates over one thousand hours to the restoration of each body alone. The chassis is stripped to bare metal to ensure a perfect structure before the multi-stage painting process, providing a perfect, mirror-finished body and a fitting foundation for the remastering process to begin.

DESIGN: A CELEBRATION OF TIMELESS BEAUTY

Halcyon’s design philosophy revolves around capturing and celebrating the timeless beauty of the original coachbuilt shape. With a deep reverence for its heritage, the design team subtly refines key exterior elements to hone a masterpiece that remains quietly distinctive. Uninterrupted, hand made chrome bumpers and subtle adjustments to the front end accentuate the car’s graceful lines, while bespoke Halcyon headlights (soon to be revealed) compliment the car’s refined, yet commanding presence.

The interior showcases Halcyon’s complete reimagining of the cabin, drawing inspiration from more than a century of British automotive heritage. This redesign discreetly integrates modern technologies for comfort and convenience, while ensuring the cabin retains a timeless aesthetic. The tactile and analogue feel of the classic interior is retained, with a select few beautifully integrated displays for essential driver information and controls. The interior’s centrepiece is an exhibition feature that spans the width of the dashboard, offering a dedicated space for bespoke art pieces.

A concealable infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay is paired with a bespoke audio system. These are complemented by a host of driver-oriented features including cruise control, climate control and electrically adjustable seats with heating and ventilation to ensure constant comfort in any climate.

“The original exterior was so close to perfect that we took a ‘less is more’ approach and made only subtle refinements. The real opportunity lay inside, where we integrated the very best technologies with a design language inspired by the best of British automotive heritage to create an interior that does justice to the exterior’s timeless elegance. We can’t wait to reveal the full interior design later this year,” explains Charlie Metcalfe, COO of Halcyon.

BESPOKE: EVERY COMMISSION TELLS A STORY

Each Halcyon commission stands as a unique masterpiece. Drawing from a curated library of the finest natural materials, every stitch, hue and feature can be tailored to each client’s exact specifications.

Limited to just 60 hand-built examples worldwide, Halcyon’s team of designers and engineers collaborate closely with clients to ensure each commission reflects a personal narrative, with a bespoke approach that leaves no request unexplored.

Owners can work with Halcyon’s in-house designers to commission exclusive details such as custom embroidery, monograms, artistic enhancements, or request one-of-one paint finishes. Halcyon also offers collaboration with world-renowned artists to transform each interior exhibition feature into a striking work of art.

ENGINEERING: DELIVERING EFFORTLESS PERFORMANCE

Every detail of the driving and ownership experience has been considered and refined through close collaboration between sister brands Halcyon and Evice Technologies, honouring and elevating the essence and character of the original vehicle. The partnership brings world-class engineering expertise to bear, including extensive experience from Formula 1 and leading automotive OEMs including McLaren, Rivian and McMurtry.

Proprietary 800-Volt Architecture

Halcyon’s remastering delivers effortless performance through a state-of-the-art 800-Volt electric platform, developed in collaboration with Evice Technologies. By future-proofing each commission with an architecture that can leverage future advancements in technology, Halcyon’s bespoke platform maximises efficiency and reliability, ensuring these timeless classics can continue to represent the pinnacle of technology for years to come.

All-Electric Drivetrain

Smooth, silent and powerful, Halcyon’s electric drivetrain delivers the effortless performance demanded of modern automotive luxury. Power is provided by a Tier-1 derived rear-axle drive unit, delivering between 400hp and 500hp depending on configuration. The throttle map was developed and tuned in-house, prioritising smooth acceleration and superb refinement.

Driving Dynamics & Active Suspension

Active suspension and an upgraded braking system combine to add dynamic composure, all while maintaining the signature cloud-like ride. Continuously-controlled electronic dampers support three signature drive modes, Drive, Spirited, and Touring, to suit any occasion. “Touring” delivers an exceptionally smooth throttle and chassis, ideal for long-distance cruising, while “Spirited” provides greater immediacy through a quicker throttle response and more reactive damping. “Drive” offers a perfectly balanced experience for all occasions.

Range & Charging

Two battery configurations are offered to suit individual lifestyles. The standard system combines front and rear battery packs for a total of 77kWh and over 200 miles of range. An extended option uses three battery packs for 94kWh and over 250 miles on a single charge. Both systems support AC charging and DC rapid charging, and are compatible with all charging infrastructure to enable the spontaneity and convenience modern drivers expect. Advanced active thermal management systems ensure consistent and reliable performance in all conditions where clients wish to enjoy their cars, whether in hot or cold climates.

A Software Enabled Experience

Developed entirely in-house, a state-of-the-art electronic architecture supports development to the automotive safety standard, ISO 26262. Halcyon’s control over ground-up software unlocks the ability to perfectly curate the car’s graceful character. From the throttle map and suspension, to the ambient lighting and climate control, Halcyon is able to precisely adjust how the car feels in a way that no other classic car experience can match.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Halcyon’s remastering service starts from £395,000, plus the donor vehicle and local taxes.

For clients who don’t yet own a suitable donor car, Halcyon offers a dedicated acquisition service to source the ideal vehicle.

Holding deposits can now be placed, with production beginning in Q4 2025 for first deliveries in Q4 2026.

Each commission is handcrafted as part of a 12-month build process in close collaboration with each client.